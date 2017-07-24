"Dr. Upadhyaya is one of our region's leading spine surgeons. He brings tremendous vision for the long-term growth and development of SLMBNI.

Cheerag D. Upadhyaya, M.D., M.Sc., FAANS has been appointed surgical co-director for the acclaimed Saint Luke’s Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute (SLMBNI), part of Saint Luke’s Health System. Dr. Upadhyaya has served in the role on an interim basis since 2016.

Cheerag D. Upadhyaya, MD. M.Sc., FAANS joins Stanley P. Fisher, M.D., who has served as medical co-director of Saint Luke’s Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute since 2015.

“Dr. Upadhyaya is a highly experienced, sub-specialty trained neurosurgeon, and one of our region’s leading spine surgeons,” said Julie Quirin, Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations for Saint Luke’s Health System. “He brings tremendous vision for the long-term growth and development of SLMBNI, and has proven to be an outstanding director of Saint Luke’s Neurological and Spine Surgery. Dr. Upadhyaya is recognized by his peers for his excellent leadership capability, and has a sincere passion for research and clinical excellence. We are grateful for the vision of the Marion and Henry Bloch Family Foundation, whose support has made it possible for us to welcome Dr. Upadhyaya to co-lead the neuroscience program at Saint Luke’s.”

Dr. Upadhyaya collaborated with Dr. Brad Steinle in the establishment of the Saint Luke’s Spine and Sports Medicine Clinic and currently serves as Chief of Saint Luke’s Neurological and Spine Surgery. Dr. Upadhyaya specializes in minimally invasive spine surgery as well as traditional spine surgery, providing safe, minimally invasive or complex treatments tailored to the patient’s unique anatomy.

Dr. Upadhyaya joined Saint Luke’s in 2014. He earned his medical degree from the University of Florida and completed his internship and neurosurgical residency at the University of Michigan. While there, he was a Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholar and earned a master’s degree in clinical research. Dr. Upadhyaya completed a fellowship in complex and minimally invasive spine surgery at the University of California, San Francisco and his clinical research has appeared in peer-reviewed journals, books, videos and at industry conferences. He also serves as Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery and Orthopeadics at the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Medicine.

“Saint Luke’s Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute is nationally recognized for excellent outcomes and the use of innovative technology in neuroscience,” said Dr. Fisher. “Dr. Upadhyaya’s experience, leadership and vision will provide tremendous benefit to the talented team at SLMBNI, and I look forward to working together with him as we continue to grow the region’s premier destination for neurologic and neurosurgical care.”

As the only dedicated neuroscience hospital in Kansas City, SLMBNI is a state-of-the-art facility designed specifically for patients with simple and complex neurological conditions. SLMBNI offers access to a nationally designated comprehensive stroke center, clinical specialists and coordinated neurological care across multiple sites throughout the region. Led by nationally recognized faculty, SLMBNI provides patients with the highest level of care, as well as the most advanced diagnostics, research, and treatment options available to ensure the best outcomes.

About Saint Luke’s Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute

Saint Luke’s Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute (SLMBNI), a member of Saint Luke’s Health System, brings together a team of the country’s most accomplished neuroscience experts to provide a comprehensive treatment center for the most complex neurological issues, such as stroke, epilepsy, brain and spine tumors, facial pain, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s, movement disorders, hearing and balance, headaches, aneurysms, sleep disorders, and the latest in minimally invasive and complex spine surgical techniques. SLMBNI is designated by The Joint Commission as a Comprehensive Stroke Center capable of managing the most complex stroke cases. SLMBNI’s advancements in neurology have made it a national leader in neurological treatment and care.

Saint Luke’s Health System

Saint Luke’s Health System consists of 10 area hospitals and campuses and several primary and specialty care practices, and provides a range of inpatient, outpatient, and home care services. Founded as a faith-based, not-for-profit organization, our mission includes a commitment to the highest levels of excellence in health care and the advancement of medical research and education. The health system is an aligned organization in which the physicians and hospitals assume responsibility for enhancing the physical, mental, and spiritual health of people in the Kansas City metropolitan area and the surrounding region.