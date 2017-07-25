Lightware’s UBEX Takes Best New AV Systems Product Award With UBEX, it can be a transmitter, a receiver, or a transceiver. This versatility allows users to customize UBEX for the application needed. It will send two 4K streams, or simultaneously send and receive a 4K stream from one UBEX.

It was announced that Lightware’s UBEX is an award winner in the 2017 InfoComm Best of Show from rAVe Publications.

“This is a great honor for a great solution in UBEX. We feel that UBEX is a game changer for Networked AV Systems, and we’re glad the rAVe judges feel the same way,” said Jim Kosmerick, Director of Marketing for Lightware USA.

The Best New AV System Product Award recognizes and celebrates AV innovation and those companies pushing the boundaries of AV excellence for system products.

“This is the next wave of signal management solutions” Said Greg Byrnes, Director of Engineering for Lightware USA. “With UBEX, it can be a transmitter, a receiver, or a transceiver. This versatility allows users to customize UBEX for the application needed. It will send two 4K streams, or simultaneously send and receive a 4K stream from one UBEX.”

You can view more information on the award and UBEX at: http://bit.ly/lwusa-rave-award-17

About rAVE

rAVe Publications, founded in 1998, is a news organization that provides coverage of the commercial (ProAV) and residential (HomeAV) audiovisual trade industries via e-newsletters, blogs, video, social media, and a variety of other mediums.

About Lightware USA

Lightware USA is the US distributor of professional AV products manufactured by Lightware Visual Engineering in Budapest, Hungary. With the flexibility of the Lightware product line, the Lightware USA team is able to assist with the design for some of the highest performance systems in the world. Router sizes ranging from the robust UMX4x4-Pro up to the impressive 160x160 25G Hybrid and UBEX, the Professional Networked AV Solution — all of these products give us the edge over the competition when it comes to routing multiple video sources to the ever changing variety of displays in the industry. Our vast array of solutions for extending the highest resolution video formats including 4K and 3D over Cat or Fiber put Lightware USA on the forefront of cutting edge technology.