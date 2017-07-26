Dr. Matthew E Nelson has again been named to the annual Phoenix Magazine list of top dentists in the Phoenix Metro area. This year’s list featured only 35 general dentists and 22 cosmetic dentists throughout the valley. Dr. Nelson is one of only 8 dentists who were named both a top cosmetic and general dentist.

Dr. Matthew E Nelson is the only dentist at Southtown Dental Care. When asked why he has done this rather than gone to the corporate chain model that is so common now, Dr Nelson replied, “We really value giving the patient and consistent great experience and I think keeping the practice small is the only way we can do this.” Southtown Dental Care is unique in that it features the latest technology and comforts to give the best experience possible.

Southtown Dental Care has been established in the valley for over 8 years and is located near Old Town Scottsdale. For more information, visit: http://www.southtowndentalcare.com.

The annual list is created by surveys completed by currently licensed dentists in the valley and are tabulated by Phoenix Magazine.