Hitachi Solutions, a leading provider of global industry solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics, has achieved the prestigious 2017/2018 Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Hitachi Solutions in the top echelon of the Microsoft global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2017/2018 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit, taking place in fall 2017, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.

This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics came during Microsoft Inspire (formerly Microsoft WPC), the annual premier partner event, which took place July 9-13, 2017 in Washington, DC. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company's road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.

"Each year we recognize and honor Microsoft Dynamics partners from around the world for exemplary business performance," said Frank Holland, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Business Solutions Sales & Partners at Microsoft. "These award-winning partners represent the top 1% of Microsoft Dynamics partners in terms of sales performance, but their critical impact on the success of our shared customers is what truly stands out. Microsoft is honored to recognize Hitachi Solutions for their achievements this past year and for their dedication and support of Microsoft Dynamics solutions."

Hitachi Solutions is a business application consulting firm and trusted provider of vertical industry solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud. Hitachi Solutions helps its clients compete with the largest global enterprises by using powerful, easy to use and affordable industry solutions based on ERP, CRM, Field Service, BI, IoT, and Ecommerce.

“We are honored to be recognized in such a prestigious group of Microsoft partners for the 18th year,” said Tom Galambos, President at Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. “Our joining the Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics comes on the heels of our being named a 2017 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Cloud Customer Relationship Management. These rewards are a testament to our expert resources whose hard work and software development have led to our continued client success.”

Hitachi Solutions America is also committed to providing education on business management solutions and is hosting three upcoming webinars:

July 25: MSDynamicsWorld Webinar: How to Calculate the Value (and Cost) of Dynamics 365 for Your Business. This webinar will cover Hitachi Solutions’ groundbreaking new Dynamics 365 ROI calculator and discuss how it helps organizations understand the financial impact of a Dynamics 365 implementation on their business.

August 17: Put the pencil down – It’s Time You Upgraded Your Sales Quoting. This webinar will cover how the latest CPQ solutions are helping sales teams be as responsive as ever to win more deals, and how machine learning and AI are changing the game.

August 29: Quote-to-Cash Technology Creates ROI for Your Business and Your Customers: A Story of Digital Transformation. This webinar will cover stories of companies that have transformed their business with Quote-to-Cash technology, and how Apttus and Hitachi Solutions are working together to help enterprises master the revenue-generation process.

About Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. helps its customers successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud and enhanced with world class Business Analytics, Portals, and Collaboration. Hitachi Solutions America provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, Japan, China, and Asia Pacific. For more information, call + 1 949.242.1300 or visit: http://us.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a core member of Information & Telecommunication Systems Company of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, China, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society’s challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2016 (ended March 31, 2017) totaled 9,162 billion yen ($81.8 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at http://www.hitachi.com.