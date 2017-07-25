Tucker's Taekwondo Martial Arts and Group Fitness Studio Re-Opens

Tucker's Taekwondo reopened their doors in March of 2017, in the same location:

1341 Hughes Ford Road, Suite 106 in Frederick, MD 21701 - just across from the Frederick Municipal Airport.

Tucker's is a 2,000 SF air conditioned fitness studio, owned and operated by Michelle White, 4th degree Master in Taekwondo from Kukkiwon, Korea, as well as an ACE Certified Personal Trainer. Tucker's offers a variety of group classes geared towards adults and children: 1) Taekwondo 2) Cardio Kickboxing/Body Toning 3) Women's Self Defense 4) Brazilian Jujitsu and coming soon, the studio plans to add a new class 5) Cardio Bungee Workout.

Some of the reasons clients come to Tucker's studio:



students meet their goals & feel accomplished

instructor is highly motivating, good with groups and kids, patient with beginners

students enjoy class atmosphere and have fun

instructor has passion for small group fitness and a desire to help each person in the class flourish

students feel good after workouts and comment on increased self-esteem and confidence

instructor pushes students to maximize their own personal abilities and is aware of limitations

Self-discipline, respect, focus, courage, dedication, confidence and perseverance are a few of Tucker's core values

Class schedule can be found on Tucker's Taekwondo website: http://www.tuckerstaekwondofrederick.com.

The studio was originally open from 2012 - 2015, and has a proven record in the Taekwondo Kukkiwon tournament circuit. Historically, Master Michelle took students to Maryland State Taekwondo Championships, where numerous gold, silver and bronze medals were won. Two (2) students that qualified among the many to compete nationally did so in 2014, and one (1) student, Tania Martinez won a bronze medal representing Tucker's Taekwondo in San Jose, CA.

Since the studio reopened in March, Tucker's has been filling classes and students are enjoying being back together, as Taekwondo is a great way to meet people who you just may keep as a TKD buddy for life. Students that returned are training hard to head back to competition this Fall. Besides Tucker's normal Martial Arts classes mentioned above, Ms. White is working diligently to add a safe and non-impact Bungee Workout to our class schedule.

An "Open House" is being planned at the studio for late September or early October, please contact Tucker's Taekwondo to get more details. Come out and see some students in action, as a demonstration will also be part of the open house celebration.