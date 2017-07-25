Richard Haggerty, chief executive officer, HGAR and Anthony R. Davidson, PhD. MBA, Dean of Fordham’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies We’re thrilled to bring this opportunity to Westchester, and especially to members of an esteemed organization such as HGAR, which will be a vital partner as we continue to expand our program’s footprint and offerings.

The Real Estate Institute at Fordham University’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies is thrilled to announce the expansion of professional certificate programs to Westchester County. Beginning in September, in person courses in the Real Estate Finance & Investment and Construction Project Management certificate tracks will take place at Fordham’s West Harrison campus, as well as at the University’s Lincoln Center campus and online.

As part of this exciting expansion, The Real Estate Institute has launched a partnership with The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR), wherein HGAR members have access to a preferential tuition package to help advance their careers through the program’s professional real estate certificates.

Anthony R. Davidson, PhD. MBA, Dean of the School of Professional and Continuing Studies, formally announced the partnership during an information session on June 22 at HGAR’s offices in White Plains.

“Our program was designed to empower students to advance their careers by providing them with the core competencies and practical skills they need to succeed in today’s changing real estate markets,” said

Dr. Davidson. “We’re thrilled to bring this opportunity to Westchester, and especially to members of an esteemed organization such as HGAR, which will be a vital partner as we continue to expand our program’s footprint and offerings.”

Richard Haggerty, chief executive officer of HGAR, said, “Our partnership with Fordham’s Real Estate Institute has the potential to provide tremendous benefits to the HGAR members involved in commercial real estate, and for the real estate professional who wants to raise the bar on their professional development.”

Launched in January 2017, The Real Estate Institute currently offers professional certificates in the following areas:



Real Estate Finance and Investment

Real Estate Financial Modeling

Real Estate Development

Construction Project Management

Commercial Property Management

Residential Property Management

The Fordham Real Estate Institute will host an information session at the University’s Lincoln Center campus on August 29 at 6:00pm. For more information and to register, visit https://www.fordham.edu/realestate.

Developed for current professionals, up-and-coming professionals, and investors/owners, Fordham’s Real Estate Institute matches a practical curriculum with masterful instructors. Adjunct faculty are industry veterans from companies like RXR, Douglas Elliman, Shorenstein, Starrett Corporation, Jones Lang LaSalle, CBRE, Plaza Construction, I-Grace and others. Six week and intensive courses are offered in person at Fordham’s Lincoln Center and Westchester campuses, as well as online. Students are offered the flexibility to take in person courses in both locations.

The professional certificate programs are the first of what the Real Estate Institute plans to be a robust slate of offerings that will be rolled out throughout the remainder of the year.

ABOUT THE REAL ESTATE INSTITUTE AT FORDHAM’S SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL AND CONTINUING STUDIES

The Real Estate Institute at Fordham’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies currently offers a comprehensive array of professional certificates and industry events, with an anticipated launch of graduate degrees in the near future. Serving professionals and owners/investors of all stripes, the program has six specialized tracks: Real Estate Finance and Investment, Real Estate Financial Modeling, Real Estate Development, Construction Project Management, Commercial Property Management and Residential Property Management. Program curriculum is centered on real-world skill sets and taught by talented industry insiders. Flexibility and convenience are program hallmarks: classes can be taken in-person, online, and at various paces. For more information, visit http://www.fordham.edu/realestate.

ABOUT HGAR

The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) is a not-for-profit trade association covering some 10,500 real estate professionals doing business in Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, and Orange counties, as well as Manhattan. It is the second largest REALTOR® Association in New York, and one of the largest in the country. The Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service (HGMLS), owned and operated by HGAR, offers some 24,000 properties in the Bronx, Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties. It is among the top 50 largest MLSs in the country. For information about joining the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, please visit http://www.HGAR.com.