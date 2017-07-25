The 2017 Platinum American Eagle from the U.S. Gold Bureau is certified in perfect Proof 70 condition. Little did they know that the coin’s collectible value would far surpass its commodity value, but that’s what happens when a coin has relatively low supply, but strong investor demand.

The United States Gold Bureau announces its initial offering of the 2017 Platinum American Eagle Proof coin to mark the 20th anniversary of the minting of the first legal tender platinum coin in the history of the U.S. Mint.

The Platinum American Eagle coin was first released in 1997 and made history as the U.S. Mint’s first legal tender platinum piece. According to some, it would theoretically even solve the national debt crisis.

“The Platinum American Eagle coin is a unique piece of American history,” says Joshua Hinsdale, communications director of the U.S. Gold Bureau, a precious metals education and investment firm, which is an authorized bulk purchaser with the U.S. Mint.

“The Mint first produced it 20 years ago to provide a trusted means for Americans to invest in platinum. Little did they know that the coin’s collectible value would far surpass its commodity value, but that’s what happens when a coin has relatively low supply, but strong investor demand,” he says.

The American Platinum Eagles are the only precious metal coins issued by the U.S. Mint that have a different reverse design each year. Many investors try to piece together a Date Run with the unique reverse designs with at least one example of the coin for each year it has been minted.

The coin has been pointed to by politicians as an easy, but highly controversial, way to solve the U.S. debt crisis. Since there are no legislative limits controlling the denomination of platinum coins issued by the Department of Treasury, a single trillion-dollar platinum coin could be minted and then deposited at the Federal Reserve to essentially wipe out the federal debt, and some government officials would like to take advantage of this iconic loophole. The idea was originally floated during the 2011 debt-ceiling crisis and resurfaced during the Fiscal Cliff negotiations of 2012; it remains a topic of debate to this day.

The U.S. Gold Bureau is marking the 20th anniversary of the Platinum American Eagle coin with an exclusive collection of products featuring the 2017 version of the Platinum American Eagle coin, graded in perfect “Proof 70” condition, the highest score given to an investment grade coin.

The core product is the 2017 Platinum American Eagle Proof 70 coin itself, sold as individual coins, protected in a tamper-proof certified holder, selling for $2,290. The featured product is a Full Date Run Collection that contains one of each Platinum American Eagle Proof coin ever minted, including the 12 four-coin sets (1997-2008) and the one-ounce coins from 2009 to 2017 including the newly minted 20th anniversary coin. This sells for $107,715.

The U.S. Gold Bureau is also offering a special edition 2017 U.S. Mint Investment Grade Coin Set, which includes one of each investment grade coin minted by the U.S. Mint in 2017, all in perfect Proof 70 condition. This Mint Set includes a Gold American Eagle Proof 4-coin set, a Silver American Eagle Proof coin, a Platinum American Eagle Proof coin and a Gold American Buffalo Proof coin. This sells for $10,262.

The 1997 Platinum Eagle is the only proof with the same reverse design as the circulating version of the coin, which was designed by Thomas D. Rogers, Sr. In 1998 the Platinum Eagle Proof was the first in the five-year Vistas of Liberty series showing American landscapes. The 2003 Platinum Eagle returned to a more traditional design while the 2004-2008 Foundations of Democracy series and the 2009-2014 Preamble Series followed.

