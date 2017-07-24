(PRWEB) July 24, 2017
Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 15 attorneys from its Sacramento, San Francisco, and Silicon Valley offices included in the 2017 edition of Northern California Super Lawyers. Of these, 10 are listed as “Super Lawyers” and five are listed as “Rising Stars.” Following is a full list of attorneys selected and their primary practice areas.
Super Lawyers
- Ian C. Ballon, Intellectual Property Litigation – Silicon Valley and Los Angeles
- Marc R. Baluda, Business and Corporate – San Francisco
- Charles S. Birenbaum, Employment & Labor – San Francisco
- Nicholas A. Brown, Intellectual Property Litigation – San Francisco
- G. Michelle Ferreira, Tax – San Francisco
- William J. Goines, Business Litigation – Silicon Valley
- Kurt A. Kappes, Business Litigation – Sacramento
- Gene Livingston, Legislative & Governmental – Sacramento
- James Mattesich, Environmental – Sacramento
- James M. Nelson, Employment & Labor – Sacramento
Rising Stars
- Anthony J. Cortez, Business Litigation – Sacramento
- Alison M. Gathright, Mergers & Acquisitions – San Francisco
- William H. Gorrod, Tax – San Francisco
- Courtney A. Hopley, Tax – San Francisco
- Philip I. Person, Employment & Labor – San Francisco
According to the Super Lawyers website, the rankings showcase outstanding lawyers from over 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process involves independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations.
