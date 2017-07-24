Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 15 attorneys from its Sacramento, San Francisco, and Silicon Valley offices included in the 2017 edition of Northern California Super Lawyers. Of these, 10 are listed as “Super Lawyers” and five are listed as “Rising Stars.” Following is a full list of attorneys selected and their primary practice areas.

Super Lawyers



Ian C. Ballon, Intellectual Property Litigation – Silicon Valley and Los Angeles

Marc R. Baluda, Business and Corporate – San Francisco

Charles S. Birenbaum, Employment & Labor – San Francisco

Nicholas A. Brown, Intellectual Property Litigation – San Francisco

G. Michelle Ferreira, Tax – San Francisco

William J. Goines, Business Litigation – Silicon Valley

Kurt A. Kappes, Business Litigation – Sacramento

Gene Livingston, Legislative & Governmental – Sacramento

James Mattesich, Environmental – Sacramento

James M. Nelson, Employment & Labor – Sacramento

Rising Stars



Anthony J. Cortez, Business Litigation – Sacramento

Alison M. Gathright, Mergers & Acquisitions – San Francisco

William H. Gorrod, Tax – San Francisco

Courtney A. Hopley, Tax – San Francisco

Philip I. Person, Employment & Labor – San Francisco

According to the Super Lawyers website, the rankings showcase outstanding lawyers from over 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process involves independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations.

