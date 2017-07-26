Media iQ, the leading global analytics and technology company, announced today that it will co-host The Drum’s Digital Trading Awards USA business breakfast on Wednesday, July 26. The panel topic of this year’s networking breakfast is “The role of an agency in a programmatic era.”

Media iQ’s EVP of Strategy Joe Kowan will deliver the event introduction and participate in the panel discussion led by Wayne Blodwell, founder and CEO of the Programmatic Advisory and chairman of the judging panel.

“The role of the agency and especially the media planner has dramatically changed with the advent of programmatic buying,” says Kowan. “This event will provide a timely look at agency relationships and other emerging issues, and we’re delighted to be hosting this breakfast with our colleagues at The Drum.”

The panelists will discuss how they engage agencies to meet their programmatic needs; how and why they use in-house, hybrid, or outside agencies; and the pros and cons of these approaches. The panel will also tackle the rise of header bidding and the evolving supply landscape, programmatic TV, and more.

The breakfast will take place at Pulsepoint’s offices at 360 Madison Avenue.

For more information or to register for the breakfast, click here.

About Media iQ

Media iQ is a leading global analytics technology company that uses its superior analytical platform AiQ to unlock insights from data to drive business growth. AiQ collects, stores and processes over one trillion data points per day, providing customers with valuable insights.

Media iQ has a clear vision for clients - to inspire through insights. Its expertise is ingesting large amounts of data, modelling data to convert into insights and then actioning these insights through a variety of products and services. In short, Media iQ makes data valuable, insightful, and intelligent, which helps clients engage customers, grow sales and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Founded in 2010, Media iQ has more than 400 staff in 12 offices globally, serves more than 650 clients, and enjoys a 92% client retention rate globally. Headquartered in the UK, it has offices across North America, Europe and Asia.