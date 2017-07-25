Amica Insurance Shares 6 Car Maintenance Tips For Summer Road Trips

According to Car Care Council, four out of 10 drivers are unprepared for vehicle breakdowns.

It’s that time of year when people are hitting the road and traveling to summer destinations. But the summer heat can really take a toll on a vehicle if it isn’t maintained properly.

Check the battery and replace it, if necessary. Be sure the electrical system is charging at the correct rate. Overcharging can damage a battery.

Examine the tires, including the spare. Make sure the tire pressure and tread are at recommended levels. Uneven wear indicates a need for wheel alignment. Tires should also be checked for bulges and bald spots.

Check the HVAC (heating, ventilating and air conditioning) system, as proper cooling performance is critical for interior comfort.

Make sure all fluids are at the proper levels. This includes engine oil, power steering, brake and transmission fluids, as well as windshield washer solvent and antifreeze/coolant.

Examine the wipers and lighting so that you can see and be seen. Be sure all interior and exterior lighting is working properly, and replace worn wiper blades.

Check the emergency kit and restock it, if necessary. Be sure to fully charge cellphones before leaving home.

