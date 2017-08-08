“Our clients need to change the way they engage their properties and transactions and we offer that evolution.”

Ashore Property Management, a New Jersey Shore based property management firm, has recently partnered on three housing projects in NJ with Mid-Atlantic based real estate investors totaling 90 million. APM founded in 2015 has grown quickly to be a highly specialized operator in property management with the use of technology for field operations and real time back-office management. It has become affiliated with many associations across America and now hopes to add other New Jersey real estate owners and investors to its network of clients.

APM’s founder, Drew Barile, remarked, “Our clients need to change the way they engage their properties and transactions and we offer that evolution.” APM’s hybrid approach to management helps them do just that. We are teaching our clients how we can meet their needs with digital solutions and education. Our approach to management means clients can leverage their time, ultimately growing their business.”

APM’s services provide clients a way to utilize digital innovation for streamlined property processes and bring decades worth of experience for greater management. The company has utilizes a proprietary portal and integrates other digital solutions into the real estate industry to increase performance. They have proven to be innovatively revolutionizing property management in the real estate community with vast partnerships, software integrations, and superior expertise.

APM is excited about new partnerships and is offering real estate owners and investors various advantages when they manage their locations. APM brings its unique and robust approach that combines education and technology to your property, allowing for streamlined oversight and total control over its daily functions, which helps clients create more time for new opportunities. APM makes clients rental transactions, property maintenance, and real estate overhaul easier. We manage with proven solutions—APM manages your property so you can leverage your time.

To learn more about APM please visit the about page http://www.ashorepropertymgmt.com/about-us/ or contact our office at 732-403-3151.