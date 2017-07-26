Custom written love song We are always looking for new and unique products to share with our engaged couples, and Songfinch really fits because of this unique personalization. We love the emotion that is shared with these songs.

From sharing their first dance to announcing their wedding party—and every moment in between—music plays a prominent role in modern weddings. Wedding Guide Chicago and Songfinch aim to make those moments magical with one-of-a-kind songs through personalized melodies, instrumentation and lyrics inspired by the couple’s special story.

“We are always looking for new and unique products to share with our engaged couples, and Songfinch really fits because of this unique personalization. We love the emotion that is shared with these songs,” says Laura Wrasman, publisher of Wedding Guide Chicago.

Details of the partnership between Wedding Guide Chicago and Songfinch include:

1. Wedding Guide Chicago couples can browse wedding stories at WeddingGuideChicago.com/Songfinch, listen to other couples’ songs and purchase their own personalized song experience for a $200 flat fee.

2. Couples provide details to help shape their song—including favorite memories, preferred genre, moods and more. Using those details, Songfinch hand-picks a songwriter from its community of professional musicians to craft the original song.

3. Couples can personalize their wedding day with a one-of-a-kind song written just for them, including their first dance, mother/son dance,father/daughter dance, announcing their wedding party and more.

“Music is such a powerful medium, packed with memory, story and love. It makes it powerful when it’s your memories, stories and love that you hear in the song. It’s such a great fit for the brides and grooms of Wedding Guide Chicago,” says CEO John Williamson of Songfinch.

Songfinch is a personalized gifting company specializing in crafting one-of-a-kind songs from scratch based on the customer’s own special story. Each song is completely original and created by a songwriter of its community of professional musicians who deliver the song within seven days.

Wedding Guide Chicago is the only wedding planning magazine in Chicagoland. Couples covet our print, web and social resources to keep them organized and on track. They find visually engaging, locally sourced and inspirational ideas from Chicago’s most talented wedding vendors. The company’s magazine, web and social media platforms allow them to engage couples and vendors, connecting them to provide products and services they need—when they need them. The current issue of the magazine is on local newsstands and at wedding vendors throughout Chicagoland. Call or email to receive a current copy—or for more information on this new partnership.