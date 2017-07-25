Kajeet Increases Strategic Focus on Booming Ed Tech Market

We intend to focus our efforts exclusively to helping students not only participate in school but be successful using technology.

Kajeet, the industry leader for safe, mobile student Internet connectivity, announces it will fully focus its business strategy on the rapidly expanding education technology market. The global ed tech market is expected to grow 17 percent per year to $252 billion by 2020, according to a report from EdTechXGlobal and IBIS Capital. In the four years since Kajeet launched its education business, the company quickly gained momentum and now partners with over 375 school districts and other clients. Through Kajeet, low-income students have access to safe, mobile education broadband on multiple national wireless networks to complete their homework anywhere, anytime.

“Large parts of school have moved online. If you’re not online, you’re not in school. Nearly one-third of American school children do not have Internet access after they leave their classroom,” said Kajeet CEO and Founder Daniel Neal. “As mobile technology has evolved so has Kajeet, by continually providing innovative solutions to keep children safe and engaged in a mobile world. We intend to focus our efforts exclusively to helping students not only participate in school but be successful using technology.”

As a result of this strategic move to exclusively concentrate on its Kajeet Education Broadband™ business, Kajeet will close its consumer cell phone division on Aug. 23, 2017.

Kajeet is offering its current cell phone customers the option to move their mobile phone numbers, with the first month for 1 cent, to TPO Mobile. In order to maintain uninterrupted service, all current lines will need to be moved from Kajeet to another carrier before Aug. 23, 2017.

“We are thankful to the hundreds of thousands of devoted parents who chose our cell phone service to safely connect and communicate with their kids over the past 14 years,” said Neal. “For many of the children of these families, we were their first step to exploring the mobile world. It is because of our successful cell phone business that we were able to expand our technology into other markets, specifically one where our solution addresses a growing digital divide and works to close the homework gap.”

About Kajeet®

Kajeet, the industry leader for safe, mobile student Internet connectivity, is closing the Homework Gap in school districts across the country. Kajeet provides an affordable mobile broadband solution that connects low-income students to the resources needed to complete homework. The Kajeet SmartSpot® solution, a portable Wi-Fi hotspot, combined with the innovative Sentinel® cloud portal, enables administrators and teachers to provide CIPA-compliant, customizable filtered Internet access that keeps students focused on school work and provides mobile Internet connectivity for education without worry of data abuse. For more information, please visit us at kajeet.net.

