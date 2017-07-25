Pictured left to right, Jeff Alm, MMF Industries National Sales Manager, Ivelisse Gomez, Sr Product Development and Marketing Manager, Philip Robins VP MMF Industries, and Janet Bell, OPI Director The judges loved the Wheelchair Accessible Payment Terminal Mount from MMF. They thought this was a great solution for wheelchair users and would offer a real benefit in retail outlets.

After receiving multiple award nominations, Best Core Business Product, Product Innovation of the Year, and People’s Choice, for the 2017 North American Office Products Awards, MMF’s Wheelchair Accessible Payment Terminal Mount has brought home the coveted award for Best Core Business Product of the Year. The award was presented by Office Products International (OPI) on July 13, 2017 at the S.P Richard’s ABC Business Conference held in Orlando, Florida.

The Wheelchair Accessible Payment Terminal Mount was selected by a panel of international industry experts to win the Best Core Business Product award. “The judges loved the Wheelchair Accessible Payment Terminal Mount from MMF. They thought this was a great solution for wheelchair users and would offer a real benefit in retail outlets,” said Janet Bell, Director of OPI. “The competition in the Core Business Products category was fierce and it’s a sign of the quality of this product that it came out the winner.”

The Wheelchair Accessible Payment Terminal Mount helps prevent security breaches at payment terminals, offers a solution for one-hand operation, and promotes PCI(1) and ADA(2) compliance. The adaptable and secure arm extends from a stationary position to a height below the counter within ADA* guidelines. The patent-pending design improves accessibility for customers using wheelchairs and helps prevent security violations that occur when customers relinquish their cards and PIN because they cannot reach.

MMF has recently added an additional model to the Wheelchair Accessible Payment Terminal Stand product line – the new model features a center cable routing option for pass-through cord installations.

These products address the ever-growing need to provide equal accessibility to payment terminals at checkout counters. Last year, MMF was honored to receive the People’s Choice Award from OPI for the company’s PayVue® Illuminated Cash Drawer.

MMF POS (http://www.mmfpos.com) is a leading supplier, designer and US manufacturer of cash drawers, POS mounting solutions, lockable storage and custom designs. MMF POS has been recognized for outstanding customer service and high-quality products that enhance the retail checkout experience. Located in Wheeling, IL, MMF POS has over 125,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing and distribution facilities. We proudly design and manufacture most of our steel solutions on-site with state-of-the-art equipment. MMF POS also provides custom and customized solutions for the Point of Sale market.

To learn more, visit http://www.mmfpos.com

(1) PCI stands for the Payment Card Industry Standards.

(2) ADA refers to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

*Although this product helps promote compliance with ADA height performance guidelines and PCI DSS Req. 9.9, it does not by itself ensure ADA or PCI compliance.