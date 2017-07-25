WASHINGTON, DC (PRWEB) July 25, 2017
FierceMarkets, a division of Questex, today announced finalists for the annual Fierce Innovation Awards: Healthcare Edition 2017. Finalists were recognized in 5 distinct categories designed to highlight products and services which have the potential to make the greatest impact on savings, healthcare delivery and patient engagement.
Finalists were chosen by a distinguished panel of CIOs and clinical leaders from some of the nation’s top healthcare systems, medical practices and ACOs.
All applications were evaluated based on the following criteria: care efficiency, competitive advantage, financial impact/ value, market need, and overall fierceness and innovation. This year’s finalists include:
Clinical Information Management Category
Nautilus Medical for MatrixRay
InteliSys Health for RxStream
Redivus for Redivus Health Clinical Decision Support Platform
Data Analytics/Business Intelligence Category
SA Ignite for IgniteMIPS
Connecture for Connecture PlanSmart
Lutheran Medical Center for Biovigil
Digital/Mobile Health Solutions Category
Vodafone for SystemOne
EmOpti, Inc. for EmOpti Triage Optimization Solution
Pulsara for Pulsara Prehospital Alerting Package
Heal for Heal App
Financial/Operational Solutions Category
Simplee for Simplee Platform for Patient Financial Care
Zelis Payments for VRA® with Smart Routing
Softheon for Softheon Equity Third-Party Payment Detection
Population Health Management/Patient Engagement Solutions Category
Integra Connect for Integra Connect Oncology Care Model Solution
Anthem, Inc. for Virtual Second Opinion
MAP Health Management for MAP Recovery Network Platform
