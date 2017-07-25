FierceMarkets, a division of Questex, today announced finalists for the annual Fierce Innovation Awards: Healthcare Edition 2017. Finalists were recognized in 5 distinct categories designed to highlight products and services which have the potential to make the greatest impact on savings, healthcare delivery and patient engagement.

Finalists were chosen by a distinguished panel of CIOs and clinical leaders from some of the nation’s top healthcare systems, medical practices and ACOs.

All applications were evaluated based on the following criteria: care efficiency, competitive advantage, financial impact/ value, market need, and overall fierceness and innovation. This year’s finalists include:

Clinical Information Management Category

Nautilus Medical for MatrixRay

InteliSys Health for RxStream

Redivus for Redivus Health Clinical Decision Support Platform

Data Analytics/Business Intelligence Category

SA Ignite for IgniteMIPS

Connecture for Connecture PlanSmart

Lutheran Medical Center for Biovigil

Digital/Mobile Health Solutions Category

Vodafone for SystemOne

EmOpti, Inc. for EmOpti Triage Optimization Solution

Pulsara for Pulsara Prehospital Alerting Package

Heal for Heal App

Financial/Operational Solutions Category

Simplee for Simplee Platform for Patient Financial Care

Zelis Payments for VRA® with Smart Routing

Softheon for Softheon Equity Third-Party Payment Detection

Population Health Management/Patient Engagement Solutions Category

Integra Connect for Integra Connect Oncology Care Model Solution

Anthem, Inc. for Virtual Second Opinion

MAP Health Management for MAP Recovery Network Platform

