FetchitGO- One remote to control them all! It is great to be once again at the forefront of technology, in a sector where I can see change beginning. I am excited to be creating and delivering products that customers are starting to ask for, and not those that the industry has already created.

Tantiv4 is pleased to welcome Mr Kishore Moturi as its new VP, Sales and Marketing. Mr Moturi will be based in its Milpitas, CA, office, and will head the Sales and Marketing division. The position is a newly created one, as Tantiv4’s development and engineering teams release products to customers. After the successful Kickstarter campaign validated demand and interest in its consumer-facing products, Tantiv4 is now engaging with customers,industry partners to license and incorporate its IP in their products.

“Till now, we concentrated on the design and engineering aspects of what our initial customers would need. As we fulfill those, we are now ready to look for and service new opportunities, and Kishore will make that possible,” said Mr Lokesh Johri, co-founder and CEO, Tantiv4.

Kishore brings an enviable track record to Tantiv4. With a Masters in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Texas, he leveraged his skills in explaining the business benefits of technology, and moved into Business Development. Over the next two decades, he held increasing senior positions at leading technology companies, building relationships with partners, and driving sales and engagement.

“It is great to be once again at the forefront of technology, in a sector where I can see change beginning. I am excited to be creating and delivering products that customers are starting to ask for, and not those that the industry has already created,” said Kishore Moturi, VP, Tantiv

Tantiv4 headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, is a member of leading IoT industry associations like the Thread Group, and is committed to produce inter-operable ecosystem devices and protocols.

# # #

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Vandana at contact(at)tantiv4.com.

FetchIT, FetchitGO, zIQ are a trademarks of Tantiv4 Inc. All other trademarks used are the property of their respective owners.