Forty 7 Ronin Launches IVR Performance Tuning

Forty 7 Ronin, a rapidly expanding industry leader in Interactive Voice Response (IVR) design and deployment, today announced its launch of the IVR Performance Tuning QuickStart Service.

From the call center manager to the execution layer, companies continually face large, unruly, aging and under-performing IVR challenges — placing a premium on analysis, speed, ease of improvement and rapid re-configuration for any existing system.

To answer this challenge, Forty 7 Ronin’s transcription and tuning services help improve business results; lower operating costs and defer system replacement. IVR Performance Tuning is critical to ensure that systems function effectively and will:

1. Reduce average call handling time (AHT)

2. Improve call containment statistics

3. Boost customer satisfaction

4. Decrease abandon rate

5. Reduce agent staffing

6. Create rapid ROI

Forty 7 Ronin's Managing Partner Mark Stallings said, "Productivity and customer satisfaction accelerate with our QuickStart or Full-Scope IVR Performance Tuning Services. We designed these refreshingly simple tuning options and customized managed services packages for easy, streamlined analysis and continuous improvement.”

For additional information and to download a QuickStart brochure, visit http://www.forty7ronin.com/services/ivr-performance-tuning/.

About Forty 7 Ronin

Forty 7 Ronin was founded in Colorado in 2011 by senior members of the IVR and speech recognition industry who developed better methods to boost IVR performance. In addition to IVR tuning, the company offers VUI design, IVR development, reporting and analytics, IVR migration, and hosted IVR solutions. It also provides IVR training courses and certifications delivered in a variety of formats, including classroom, onsite and online – using real world examples and scenarios. Visit http://www.forty7ronin.com; call 719-445-8054; or email marketing(at)forty7ronin(dot)com.