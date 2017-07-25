I have been using the product since its first release, and it's clear that the rapid and continued innovation is outpacing the industry.

ENGAGE Talent, a predictive recruiting software company that helps companies identify and engage passive candidates, has released major new enhancements to its software and added a host of new customers.

The new version of ENGAGE includes:



Integration with more than 100 CRM and ATS systems, including Bullhorn, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Workable and Pipedrive

Next generation of artificial intelligence for identifying candidates who are likely to engage in new job discussions

Improved identification and targeting of talent pools

Advanced candidate and company mining capabilities

Aggregation of new types of data on candidates and competitive intelligence on companies

Derek Zeller, senior recruiting lead for ComScore, said the enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities make a noticeable impact on the technology. "ENGAGE's upgraded AI algorithms greatly improve the chances of focusing on candidates who are likely to engage with recruiters," he said. "I have been using the product since its first release, and it's clear that the rapid and continued innovation is outpacing the industry."

The new customers include Allstate, Dell, Harris Health System, Accenture, Hudson RPO, as well as other Fortune companies and recruiting and executive search firms.

"We are on a journey to solve a relatively difficult data and artificial intelligence challenge: predicting people's job security and likelihood to change jobs based on publicly available information about them, their companies, and their industries," said Joseph Hanna, CEO of ENGAGE Talent. "The new version is another major advancement in the product and the science behind it. And the new customers serve as validation that not only are we continuing to progress on our journey, but also that the journey is worth taking."

About ENGAGE Talent

ENGAGE enables active recruiters to efficiently source from a live stream of 100 million passive candidates or enrich their own CRM and ATS candidates with predictive, AI based insights. ENGAGE continuously monitors your candidates and alerts you with predictive availability signals when a candidate is likely ready for a new opportunity. ENGAGE has been recognized by Gartner as a 2016 Cool Vendor and as a "Must-Demo" by Sourcecon. To learn more, visit http://www.EngageTalent.com/ and follow ENGAGE on Twitter @Engage_Talent.

Press Contact

Marketing Manager

ENGAGE Talent

1-855-435-6566

hello(at)engagetalent(dot)com