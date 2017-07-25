Skyline Eco-Adventures Hawaii Being awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for all of our Hawaii zipline tours is a true source of pride for the entire team at Skyline Eco-Adventures - Danny Boren, President

Skyline Eco-Adventures, Hawaii’s award-winning zipline tour company and operator of the first zipline course in the United States today announced that it has been recognized as a TripAdvisor® 2017 Certificate of Excellence award winner for all Skyline Eco-Adventures zipline tours in Hawaii. The Certificate of Excellence award celebrates excellence in hospitality and is given only to companies that consistently achieve great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor. Skyline was awarded the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for their Skyline Poipu, Kauai tour, Skyline Haleakala and Ka’anapali tours on Maui and Skyline Akaka Falls, Hawaii Island tour. Skyline guests have posted over 5987 reviews across all four of Skyline Eco-Adventures zipline tour listings.

Being awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for all of our Hawaii zipline tours is a true source of pride for the entire team at Skyline Eco-Adventures and we’d like to thank all of our past guests who took the time to complete a review on TripAdvisor,” said Danny Boren, President at Skyline Eco-Adventures. “There is no greater seal of approval than being recognized by one’s customers. With the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence based on customer reviews, the accolade is a remarkable vote of confidence to our business and our continued commitment to excellence.”

When selecting Certificate of Excellence winners, TripAdvisor uses a proprietary algorithm to determine the honorees that takes into account the quality, quantity and recency of reviews and opinions submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period as well as business’s tenure and ranking on the Popularity Index on the site. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

About Skyline Eco-Adventures

Skyline Eco-Adventures is a leading commercial zipline company that thrills close to 100,000 guests annually with “knock-your-socks-off” experiences. Skyline operates two Maui zipline tours at Ka‘anapali and Haleakala, in addition to the Akaka Falls Skyline Adventure on Hawaii Island, and the Poipu Skyline Adventure on Kauai. Call 808-878-8400 or visit http://www.zipline.com.