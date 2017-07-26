CMT Association is the New Name of the Market Technicians Association

CMT Association The CMT Program provides a disciplined systematic approach for navigating the gap between intrinsic value and market price.

The Market Technicians Association, a non-profit professional organization and the governing body for the Chartered Market Technician® (CMT) Program, announced that the company will begin operating under a new name. Effective July 14, 2017, the Association's membership approved changing the organization’s name to: Chartered Market Technicians Association Inc., commonly: “CMT Association”. At the same time, the company will unveil a new identity and redesigned web site, http://www.CMTAssociation.org. The change prominently features the company’s focus on advancing the discipline of technical analysis. The company’s operational structure, governance, and staff have not changed.

CMT Association Executive Director, Alvin Kressler said, “As part of our multi-year strategic focus on repositioning and revitalizing the Association, our leadership team believes it was appropriate to consolidate our brand to more specifically reflect the professional caliber of our members and charterholders.”

“The CMT Association has benefited from significant international growth during the last few years, with many new candidates enrolling from the Asia-Pacific region,” said Tyler Wood, Managing Director of Global Business Development for the CMT Association. “Our goal was to align with best practice of other non-profits in the credentialing space, reducing brand confusion and capturing greater recognition for our charterholders as we go to market in important financial centers around the globe.”

In the 1970’s, the Association operated without a credential or examination process. Today, the CMT Program is central to the mission and professional identity of nearly all Members. The CMT Program has emerged as the leading professional designation for active investment managers and practitioners of technical analysis. “The CMT Program provides a disciplined systematic approach for navigating the gap between intrinsic value and market price,” said Gordon Scott, CMT, Managing Director of the CMT Program. “Particularly during periods of sentiment swings and market volatility, investment professionals that are able to mitigate portfolio risk stand to benefit clients and firms with better risk adjusted returns. CMT charter holders can bring that value to our industry.”

The CMT Association recently concluded a multi-year effort to refresh the CMT Program curriculum. The exams are designed around a core body of knowledge that includes current, industry-relevant concepts and treatments of technical analysis in the context of portfolio management. The culmination of that project resulted in an expanded core body of knowledge grounded in behavioral finance theory which takes candidates through applied quantitative methodologies. Packaged into a custom curriculum, the CMT body of knowledge is organized into exam-specific knowledge domains that provide a construct for recognizing and implementing investment strategies.

Other than the visible changes, the Association will continue to operate in its current structure with no change in staff or volunteer leadership. Furthermore, the mission and goals of the Association remain unchanged. “As we strive to uphold the vision of our founders and the legacy of their work, while adapting to the rapidly changing financial services industry, the CMT Association will continue to be a place for collegial discourse and exchange of ideas among industry professionals,” said Tyler Wood, Managing Director of Global Business Development for the CMT Association.

About the CMT Association

The CMT Association is a global credentialing body with nearly 50 years of service to the financial industry. The Chartered Market Technician® (CMT) designation marks the highest level of training within the discipline and is the preeminent designation for practitioners worldwide. Technical analysis provides the tools to successfully navigate the gap between intrinsic value and market price across all asset classes through a disciplined, systematic approach to market behavior and the law of supply and demand. Earning the CMT demonstrates mastery of a core body of knowledge of investment risk in portfolio management; including quantitative approaches to market research and rules based trading system design and testing. The CMT is the only technical analysis designation recognized by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), qualifying candidates for a Series 86 exemption. All three levels of examinations for the CMT Program are administered twice a year in April and October at Prometric testing centers around the world. The association strives to further the profession with diverse opportunities in continuing education, advocacy, ethics awareness, and networking. For complete information, please visit http://www.CMT Association.org.