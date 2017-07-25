SharePoint Fest Seattle Announces ASPE Training as a Silver Sponsor

ASPE Training, Silver Sponsor of SharePoint Fest Seattle

At SharePoint Fest Seattle, a premier SharePoint and Office 365 technology conference, attendees can learn from the brightest minds in the SharePoint universe.

SharePoint Fest Seattle will begin with two days of pre-conference workshops August 8 - 9, 2017, followed by a two-day conference (including an expo hall) August 10 - 11, 2017. Be sure to stop by ASPE Traning's booth (#202) on the expo hall floor to see why they are a national leader in providing skills-based training solutions on Systems/Software Development Lifecycle, Service Oriented Architesture, and Information Technology!

About ASPE Training

ASPE Training is a training firm committed to providing the best skills, tools and techniques to successfully transform complex business challenges into strategic systems capabilities. We provide real-world, unbiased, pragmatic training and consulting around products, projects, systems and people. All courses are designed to give you real, hands-on experience to maximize the amount of knowledge and skills you acquire. Our unique SharePoint training curriculum is focused on the real-world SharePoint professional and helping you overcome the planning, governance and adoption challenges they face every day. You will learn how to bring even more efficiency, effectiveness and value to your organization.

Web Site: http://www.aspetraining.com/subjects/sharepoint/

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its seventh year. It offers a two-day conference (with two optional pre-conference workshop days) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest Seattle where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest Seattle, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/Seattle