K2, Platinum Sponsor of SharePoint Fest Seattle

At SharePoint Fest Seattle, a premier SharePoint and Office 365 technology conference, attendees can learn from the brightest minds in the SharePoint universe.

SharePoint Fest Seattle will begin with two days of pre-conference workshops August 8 - 9, 2017, followed by a two-day conference (including an expo hall) August 10 - 11, 2017. Be sure to stop by K2's booth (#201) on the expo hall floor to see why K2 solutions are being used by more than 1.5 million users in 6,500 organizations and 30-percent of Fortune 100 companies!

About K2

With K2’s process automation platform, organizations can rapidly build and deploy enterprise-grade business process applications that are agile, scalable and reusable and scale the platform across all processes that move work between people, systems and machines.

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its seventh year. It offers a two-day conference (with two optional pre-conference workshop days) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest Seattle where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest Seattle, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/Seattle

Web Site: http://www.k2.com