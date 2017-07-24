Our video series will answer such questions as who is a good plastic surgery candidate, can the results be achieved with one surgery and what are the risks and limitations of a particular cosmetic surgery. - Cosmetic Town Senior Editor

Cosmetic Town, an online plastic surgery information community, announces a new video project that will spotlight doctors and the cosmetic surgeries they perform on a daily basis.

The new video series will feature board-certified doctors explaining the steps involved in performing the cosmetic surgery procedures they specialize in at their practices.

When asked about the new video series, the senior editor of Cosmetic Town said, “Patients are searching for more than just a written recap of the cosmetic surgery they are interested in undergoing. They want to hear from an actual doctor about the procedure as well as the aspects involved in having the treatment. Our video series will answer such questions as who is a good plastic surgery candidate, can the results be achieved with one surgery and what are the risks and limitations of a particular cosmetic surgery.”

According to the senior editor, having the doctors tell their own stories adds a personal element to the video series. “We will be visiting the offices of our spotlighted doctors in order to get a better idea of how they interact with their patients. One of the most important items for anyone having plastic surgery is feeling comfortable with his, or her, doctor of choice. The videos will give our audience a sense of what to expect what they have a consultation appointment. We plan for the videos to cover all of the steps in the cosmetic surgery process including the initial consultation, what to expect the day of the procedure and any necessary follow-up appointments. The doctors will be the guides for our audience in their medical journey.”

The Cosmetic Town editorial team plans to debut the video series this fall and update it throughout 2017. “The world of cosmetic surgery is a world of the unknown for many patients. The ability to provide information direct from experienced and board-certified doctors helps to create patients who are able to make informed choices about the decision to have plastic surgery.”

About Cosmetic Town:

Cosmetic Town is an online cosmetic medicine publication that also features doctors who were endorsed and highly recommended by their peers. This reliable and streamlined database allows users to easily navigate the website and access the information they need with just the click of a button. Users can also stay informed and get the latest news on plastic surgery by reading the regularly updated news section. Visiting the forum page is another way for users to stay engaged and keep each other up to date.