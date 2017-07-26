James Taylor has been promoted to the Director of Facility Services for Golden Sands General Contractors. He is responsible for developing and implementing expansion initiatives for the department throughout Golden Sands’ national footprint and overseeing a team of 40+. James previously held the position of Facilities Services Manager.

James has over 27 years of experience in facility maintenance, and has held positions including Regional Manager for Carlson Building Maintenance and Facilities Property Manager for Continental Service Solutions SAS.

Founded in 1988, Golden Sands is a commercial general contractor with a focus on tenant improvements. The company serves the nation’s largest financial institutions, one of the Southeast’s primary sports venues, and a steadily growing list of prestigious clients, including Fortune 500 companies, leading U.S. nuclear power utilities and the U.S. Navy. Golden Sands also has a dedicated Facility Services Department, including expertise in disaster recovery, positioned to serve 27 states through seven regional offices.

