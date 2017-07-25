Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel The hotel, which was renovated earlier this year, is located right off Interstate 94 and just a short twenty-minute drive from downtown Milwaukee

Crescent Hotels & Resorts has been selected to manage the recently renovated 389-room Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel. Crescent, based in Fairfax, Virginia, is a nationally recognized elite operator of hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada.

The hotel, which was renovated earlier this year, is located right off Interstate 94 and just a short twenty-minute drive from downtown Milwaukee. It offers convenient access to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway, Milwaukee County Zoo, Wisconsin State Fair Park, Harley Davidson Museum, and the Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts.

“Crescent’s extensive operating experience with Sheraton properties and being an award winning Marriott Manager will maximize the potential of this beautiful asset” said Michael George, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Hotels & Resorts.

The Sheraton’s 19,000 square feet of meeting and event space was also renovated earlier this year, including two ballrooms, and can accommodate groups up to 500 people. The hotel also now offers new dining options, including The Craft Room for classic Midwestern cuisine, as well as a brand new private Sheraton Club Lounge, a 24-hour fitness facility, indoor and outdoor pools, 24-hour business center and concierge services.

And the hotel is also not only pet friendly, but has actually forged a partnership with the local Humane Animal Welfare Society. Through this partnership, the Sheraton becomes the temporary home for selected dogs to help create more awareness throughout the community and to grab the attention of out-of-town business and leisure travelers.

For more information, or to book your next stay at the Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, visit http://www.sheratonmilwaukeebrookfield.com or call (262) 364-1100.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts:

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, top-3 operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 100 hotels, resorts & conference centers in the US and Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG. Crescent also operates a collection of legendary independent lifestyle hotels and resorts. Crescent’s clients are made up of hotel REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit http://www.chrco.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.