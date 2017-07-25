Today, organizations must be able to receive, record and maintain customer preferences from channels that span in format from digital, print, large format, braille, web, mobile and audio.

Crawford Technologies, provider of innovative document solutions that streamline, improve and manage customer communications, announced the release of a white paper it commissioned from analyst firm, Madison Advisors, evaluating how leveraging customer preferences can achieve customer retention, operational efficiency and revenue growth goals. The research shows that as customer preferences evolve in response to the myriad communication channels now available, preference management goes well beyond suppressing paper and enabling electronic presentment. It becomes an integral part of the digital transformation of customers.

The white paper cites that listening to prospects and customers still presents a challenge for companies with multiple business units, departments, databases and communication channels. Organizations struggle with the ability to seamlessly aggregate and integrate the information from those channels, and centralization and integration with the enterprise’s CRM and other marketing databases can be difficult due to legacy infrastructures or numerous data siloes running on incompatible technologies. To establish a truly compliant and customer-focused preference management initiative requires the ability to rely on a single repository of preference data and intelligent distribution to all appropriate parties within the enterprise. Vital features of a customer preference management system include flexibility, security, simplicity and regulatory compliance.

“Today, organizations must be able to receive, record and maintain customer preferences from channels that span in format from digital, print, large format, braille, web, mobile and audio,” said Dave Erwin, principal analyst, Madison Advisors. “Allowing customers to decide contact, product and personal preferences at a granular level enables brands to deliver the rich experience customers are seeking. Crawford Technologies developed PRO Preference Manager to answer these needs. It is a stand-alone solution that delivers value via a self-service interface that securely and easily accommodates preferences from customers across all generations and all preferred channels.”

To access the Madison Advisors white paper “Manage Customer Preferences Across Communication Channels,” click here.

