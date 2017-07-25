IVF Michigan Fertility Center Hires Hanh Cottrell, M.D., FACOG

IVF Michigan Fertility Center proudly announces Dr. Hanh Cottrell as the newest addition to their medical staff. Being a Reproductive Endocrinologist is such a great privilege. Having the knowledge and skills to help patients build their families is certainly a wonderful job to wake up to every day.

IVF Michigan Fertility Center proudly announces Dr. Hanh Cottrell as the newest addition to their medical staff. Dr. Cottrell joins IVF Michigan after completing a Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellowship at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. She will see patients in their Ann Arbor and Toledo offices beginning August 1, 2017.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be back home in the Midwest and joining IVF Michigan,” Dr. Cottrell, Fertility Specialist, said. “Being a Reproductive Endocrinologist is such a great privilege. Having the knowledge and skills to help patients build their families is certainly a wonderful job to wake up to every day. I look forward to seeing patients at IVF Michigan’s Ann Arbor and Toledo locations.”

Whether it is determining a patient’s cause of infertility, or implementing the in vitro fertilization process, the experienced doctors at IVF Michigan offer myriad services and infertility treatments, selecting the medical course that will best suit each patient. Common treatments and services provided by IVF Michigan include IVF, intra-uterine insemination (IUI or artificial insemination), natural cycle IVF, genetic testing, gender selection, egg donation and egg freezing.

Because of their doctors' education and extensive experience in the reproductive health field, IVF Michigan is able to continually improve their medical procedures, contributing to one of the highest success rates in the nation.

To learn more about IVF Michigan's financing options, to schedule an appointment, or to speak with a fertility specialist at IVF Michigan Fertility Center, call 855-952-9600. People may also book an appointment online at any of IVF Michigan's six facilities throughout Michigan and Ohio.

For location information, visit IVF-MI.com.