AeroBarrier is applied as an aerosol mist of sealant that seeks out and fills leaks throughout the entire building envelope. AeroBarrier may be the most important innovation to hit the building community in years.

AeroBarrier, the first automated, single-process approach to sealing the building envelope will be used on all new homes built by Arizona-based Mandalay Homes. Developed at the University of California, Davis, the new technology turns a labor-intensive, multi-step procedure into a single application process that can quickly and easily deliver industry-leading passive-house levels of envelope tightness. Mandalay Homes’ commitment to the use of the AeroBarrier technology on all of its future home building projects highlights the major innovation that the technology represents and the significant advantages it provides to the building industry.

Aerobarrier technology recently completed final field trials where it was used to seal the envelopes of hundreds of homes, multi-family apartments and other buildings. The technology is now being made available to commercial building contractors looking to quickly and cost-effectively attain high levels of air tightness.

“AeroBarrier may be the most important innovation to hit the building community in years,” said Geoff Ferrell, Chief Technology Officer, Mandalay Homes. “We were seeking a tighter building envelope and AeroBarrier answered the call. The technology is easily deployable in the field, delivers results immediately and works well in a fast paced production environment.”

Unlike today’s multi-step, multi-product methods used to seal the building envelope, AeroBarrier technology is administered as a single step process that delivers into the air an aerosol mist of sealant that seeks out and seals leaks throughout the entire structure. The computer-controlled procedure can seal a single room or an entire home to passive house levels of 0.6 ACH50 in a matter of a few hours. At the end of the process, the computer-controlled sealing equipment generates a printout report documenting final results.

“The ability to consistently seal all the small leaks that would otherwise take countless man hours to seek and hand seal, assuming you even find them all, in just one automated application is simply amazing,” said Ferrell. “The cost effectiveness is beyond immeasurable when you consider the total sealing solution aerobarrier provides and all the labor saved by automating the application process.”

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, sealing the building envelope is one of the most critical features of an energy efficient home. Leaks in the building envelope reduces indoor comfort by allowing moisture, drafts and unwanted noise to enter the home. They also reduce indoor air quality by allowing dust and other airborne contaminants to permeate the structure. In addition, leaks in the building envelope account for as much as 40 percent or more of the energy used to heat and cool a typical home.

“AeroBarrier builds upon concepts used in our aeroseal technology, an innovation that has revolutionized the way duct systems are sealed,” said Amit Gupta, president and CEO of JMD Corporation, sole licensee of AeroBarrier and other innovative building performance technologies. “Now, imagine a similar computerized approach to envelope sealing that, in one-step, can quickly seal all the leaks around windows, drywall, electrical outlets, canned lighting and other areas where leaks affect overall building performance.”

For more information on aerobarrier technology, its use in current building projects or information on how to employ the technology in a future construction project, contact Paul Springer, Business Development Manager, Aeroseal LLC at (937) 428-9300 or visit https://aeroseal.com/aerobarrier/.