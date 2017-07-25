This award validates that we are at the forefront of creating innovative enterprise applications and delivering them in ways customers want.

Dialogic, a cloud-optimized applications and infrastructure solutions provider for service providers, enterprises, and developers, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded both Dialogic® PowerVille™ Visual IVR (VIVR) and PowerVille™ Voicemail (VM) with a 2017 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award.

“Our customers continue to augment traditional voice applications with video. And because our PowerVille applications utilize our leading software based media server, PowerMedia® XMS, we can seamlessly deliver both voice and video support with applications. This award validates that we are at the forefront of creating innovative enterprise applications and delivering them in ways customers want,” said Jim Machi, SVP of Product Management and Marketing at Dialogic.

“Congratulations to Dialogic for being honored with two Communications Solutions Product of the Year Awards,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “PowerVille VIVR and PowerVille VM are truly innovative products and are amongst the best solutions brought to market in the past twelve months that facilitate business-transforming voice, data and video communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Dialogic in 2018 and beyond.”

