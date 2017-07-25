Applied Systems today announced that Hanbridge & Bowman Ltd has selected Applied Epic, the fastest-growing brokerage management system, as the foundation to its digital transformation strategy. Hosted in Applied Cloud, the only purpose-built cloud platform specific to insurance brokers, Applied Epic will bring all lines of business and all roles in the agency into a single, integrated system. Hanbridge & Bowman Ltd has also selected Applied CSR24, Applied Mobile and Applied Rating Services to deliver world-class customer service and further strengthen its well-established brand presence.

Applied Epic is the most technologically advanced software application for independent insurance brokerages to automate business operations and drive connectivity to insurers and insureds in the changing insurance marketplace. Applied Epic is a single, integrated and open application that provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within the brokerage to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, financial accounting and policy and benefits administration across all lines of business. Applied Epic’s unique software architecture provides scalability for brokerages with multiple global locations to manage expansion and business growth with ease.

“An exceptional customer service strategy is the most important aspect to our digital transformation,” said Paul McNeill, owner, Hanbridge & Bowman Limited. “Moving to Applied software enables us to leverage one system for all lines of business and provide our employees and customers the opportunity to deliver on the promise of exceptional customer service through omnichannel servicing.”

Hanbridge & Bowman Ltd also selected Applied CSR24, Applied Mobile and Applied Rating Services as part of its digital transformation strategy.



Applied CSR24, the leading cloud-based client self-service software, enables brokerages to meet today’s insurance consumer demand for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, premium payments, and insurance documents through an online brokerage-branded client portal or mobile application via Applied MobileInsured. Applied CSR24 seamlessly integrates with brokerage management systems, reducing manual administrative tasks and allowing brokers to devote more time to serving customers and securing new business. By providing greater flexibility and mobile servicing options, brokerages can increase client satisfaction, build client loyalty, and deliver a more competitive business proposition.

Applied Mobile is a purpose-built app that enables insurance brokerage staff to access and manage client, prospect and insurance information from their management system anytime, anywhere via a mobile smartphone or tablet device. The native mobile app allows users to stay connected on the go with a direct link to information in their brokerage management system, providing access to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information; add prospects; create and manage activities; and automate sales operations.

Applied Rating Services is Canada’s comparative rating service for insurance brokerages and insurers that provides the industry’s most accurate rates for the most insurers nationwide. As part of the Applied Rating Services brokerage suite, Applied WebRater increases brokerage productivity through automated collection of prospects’ underwriting, rating and consumer information, which can be easily imported into Applied AutoRater and Applied PropertyRater. Applied WebRater also provides a lead generation tool branded for the broker to increase new business opportunities and drive growth. Applied Systems offers the most comprehensive portfolio of rating services to deliver fast and accurate quoting for automobile and property insurance, enabling brokerages to more efficiently drive business growth while providing a better client experience.

“As technology continues to transform the insurance landscape, successful brokerages are developing digital transformation strategies to enhance their competitive value,” Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “Our partnership with Hanbridge & Bowman enables the brokerage to better connect with its insureds and insurers. Applied is committed to enhancing connectivity between agencies, insurers and insureds, creating higher-value business transactions and superior customer experiences across the entire insurance lifecycle.”

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.