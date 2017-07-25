ExtensionEngine, a leading provider of Custom Learning Experiences, announced it was selected by Year Up, a national non-profit workforce development program, to develop a blended learning service to accelerate the program’s success in helping low-income young adults move from poverty to professional careers.

Year Up provides young adults (ages 18-24, without college degrees) with a combination of hands-on technical and professional skills development, college credits, corporate internships, and wraparound support. Students specialize in one of five technical skill tracks – information technology, business operations, financial operations, sales and customer support, and software development.

ExtensionEngine is working with Year Up to modularize its current program of six months of training and six months of internship experience into individual components. Such components can be used by a variety of partners to deliver powerful training and support. ExtensionEngine will provide support with course development, instructional design, learning platform development and more.

“Millions of young adults have talent and motivation, but lack opportunity. At the same time, many companies have employment opportunities, but lack the talent to drive growth. This initiative helps us to match talent with opportunity at a much larger scale,” said Caitlin MacDonald, Senior Director of Innovation, Year Up. “ExtensionEngine has a proven track record of helping organizations scale unique learning programs such as ours through technology, allowing us to reach more young people and have a greater impact.”

ExtensionEngine takes a comprehensive approach to developing online and blended custom learning experiences. Unlike traditional learning management systems, custom experiences leverage the latest techniques in learning science and advances in technology to engage learners, encourage collaboration and participation, and increase retention.

“Year Up is transforming lives, and we’re thrilled to be working with them to accelerate the success of their innovative program,” said Furqan Nazeeri, Partner, ExtensionEngine. “Our goal is to enable them to reach more at-risk young adults, helping them gain the skills, knowledge and confidence to achieve their potential.”

About Year Up Inc.

Year Up’s mission is to close the Opportunity Divide by providing urban young adults with the skills, experience, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through professional careers and higher education. Year Up achieves this mission through a high support, high expectation model that combines marketable job skills, stipends, internships and college-level coursework. Its holistic approach focuses on students’ professional and personal development to place these young adults on a viable path to economic self-sufficiency. Year Up currently serves more than 3,600 students annually across 24 campuses in Arizona, Baltimore, Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Greater Atlanta, Greater Boston, Greater Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, National Capital Region, New York City, Providence, Puget Sound, South Florida and Wilmington. To learn more, visit http://yearup.org, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter: @YearUp

About ExtensionEngine

ExtensionEngine develops Custom Learning Experiences, delivering online and blended programs for universities, corporations and not-for-profits. Leveraging the latest advances in learning science and technology, the company takes a comprehensive, unbundled, fee-for-service approach to develop programs that engage learners, encourage collaboration, and increase retention. A privately held company based in Cambridge, MA, ExtensionEngine has launched over 70 programs for more than 40 organizations. To learn more, visit http://www.extensionengine.com.