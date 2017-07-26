As more and more businesses turn to the convenience and flexibility provided by mobile point-of-sale solutions, it’s smart business for Sterling to offer secure solutions, such as ROAMpay X5

Sterling Payment Technologies, a leading provider of secure payment processing, today announced it is supporting ROAMpay X5, Ingenico Group’s EMV-enabled mobile point of sale application for iOS® and Android™ smartphones and tablets. Sterling’s adoption of ROAMpay X5 strengthens its partnership with Ingenico Group to provide EMV-enabled, PCI-compliant payment solutions that are cost-effective, feature rich, and flexible.

ROAMpay X5 supports all electronic payment transaction types and acceptance methods, including EMV chip & PIN and chip & sign, magstripe, and NFC/contactless, such as Apple Pay® and Android Pay™.

Sterling offers two ROAMpay X5-compatible card reader options for merchants. The Moby/3000, designed to offer EMV acceptance at a price similar to magstripe-only card readers, connects wirelessly through Bluetooth® to any iOS or Android device. The RP450c card reader accepts EMV, magstripe and NFC/contactless payments, and has two connection options, including audio jack and Bluetooth. Both card readers feature point-to-point encryption (P2PE).

“Security is a top priority for Sterling. As more and more businesses turn to the convenience and flexibility provided by mobile point-of-sale solutions, it’s smart business for Sterling to offer secure solutions, such as ROAMpay X5, that are EMV compliant with the added security of point-to-point encryption,” said Jim Raftice, President U.S. and Canada, EVO Payments International, parent company of Sterling Technologies.

EMV is smart chip technology that stands for Europay/MasterCard/Visa. The standard was adopted in the U.S. on October 1, 2015, when in-store fraud liability shifted from financial institutions that have invested in chip technology to merchants who have not upgraded to EMV. For merchants, using the proper EMV technology protects their businesses and customers from fraud.

“We’re proud that Sterling is offering our ROAMpay X5 mobile application and compatible card readers,” said Russell Harty, senior vice president, US Sales for Ingenico Group. “Our mobile card readers provide smaller businesses with a secure, low-cost, convenient way to access EMV technology using the most popular smartphones and tablets, creating a better, more secure payment experience for their customers.”

Sterling Payment Technologies is dedicated to providing fast, affordable and secure payment processing to merchants throughout the U.S. Sterling excels at easy payment integrations that include EMV solutions, P2PE, tokenization, out-of-scope solutions, mobile solutions, and cloud-based POS reporting platforms. The company’s focus on technology and service allows Sterling to provide superior customer support and a broad range of advanced solutions to its customers.

