CBC National Bank, headquartered in Fernandina Beach and with branches in Fernandina Beach, Ocala and The Villages, Fla., and Beaufort and Port Royal, S.C., today announced the hiring of Michael Oppel in its SBA lending division.

Oppel is joining CBC as a lender in the SBA division’s government guaranteed lending group. He will work as an SBA and government guaranteed lender with specific focus on United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Business and Industry loans. His lending will focus on the geographic areas of the southeastern United States.

Oppel joins Richard Duncan, vice president of USDA lending for CBC National Bank, in the growing government guaranteed lending group. The USDA lending program is intended to bolster economic stability and development in rural areas. Through the program, CBC can offer commercial and small business loans not just for farming operations but for most types of businesses, as well as investment properties, multi-use office complexes, etc. If the loan recipient meets necessary criteria, the loan is guaranteed by the federal government.

Prior to CBC, Oppel garnered portfolio management, credit analysis, USDA lending, and underwriting experience in several financial industry and banking positions. He earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Valdosta State University.

“We look forward to Michael’s contributions in helping grow our government guaranteed lending group and expand our services in USDA lending,” said Durand Childers, president of CBC’s SBA lending division. “Our ability to offer USDA loans and the expertise to process them in-house are great benefits to both existing businesses and start-ups that may seek out the program’s numerous advantages in comparison to conventional loans.”

CBC National Bank continued to thrive in SBA lending in 2016, with SBA portfolio loans growing $25.3 million from 2015 levels. CBC has been recognized as one of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) highest ranked community bank lenders in Florida, recently ranking No. 2 in total dollar volume and number of loans.

About CBC National Bank

CBC National Bank, headquartered in Fernandina Beach, Fla., provides a full range of consumer and business banking services through full-service banking offices in Fernandina Beach, Ocala and The Villages, Fla., and Beaufort and Port Royal, S.C. The company’s residential mortgage banking division, headquartered in Atlanta, includes both traditional retail and wholesale lending groups, which together have lending offices in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, South Carolina, North Carolina, Illinois, Ohio and Tennessee. The company’s SBA lending division operates under SBA’s delegated authority, originating SBA, USDA and FSA loans throughout the southeastern United States. Headquartered in Fernandina Beach, its offices are located in Jacksonville, Ft. Myers, Tampa and Vero Beach, Fla., Greensboro, N.C., Atlanta and Beaufort. For more information, please visit CBC National Bank’s website, http://www.cbcnationalbank.com.

About Coastal Banking Company Inc.

Coastal Banking Company Inc., headquartered in Beaufort, S.C., is the $562.6 million-asset bank holding company of CBC National Bank. The company’s common stock is publicly traded on the OTCQX Markets under the symbol CBCO. For more information, please visit the company's website, http://www.coastalbanking.com.