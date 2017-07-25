Medical spas generate nearly $4 billion in revenue per year, a figure which is projected to double in the next five years. That’s worth its own categorization.

Medical spa statistics regarding business operations and legal compliance are now available in a new report from the American Medical Spa Association (AmSpa). The 2017 Medical Spa State of the Industry Report is the first study of its kind, shining a light on the booming medical spa industry as an entity of its own—not as a division of plastic surgery or dermatology practices. The 80+ page report is a result of an industry-wide survey conducted by AmSpa in early 2017 with statistical and market analysis provided in concert with Marketdata Enterprises.

“Medical spas can no longer be considered a subset of plastic surgery or cosmetic dermatology, especially because more than 70% of the doctors in this industry are non-core,” says AmSpa founder/director Alex Thiersch. “Medical spas generate nearly $4 billion in revenue per year, a figure which is projected to double in the next five years. That’s worth its own categorization.”

The report answers questions like:



What is the average income for a medical spa?

What is the average salary for top medical spa staff types?

What are the top revenue-generating medical spa treatments?

What is the average spend per visit in the average medical spa?

… and much more!

The report also looks into how compliant medical spas are in key areas including, but not limited to:

Providing an initial good-faith medical exam with a physician;

Paying commissions for medical procedures; and

Properly delegating procedures.

For the first in-depth look at how medical spas are performing nationally in terms of profitability, growth, and legal compliance; and for a detailed analysis on how medical spas are making decisions on their treatment menus, marketing channels, and staff hiring, purchase the full 2017 Medical Spa State of the Industry Report for $995.

AmSpa members receive a complimentary copy of the study’s executive summary.

Visit http://www.americanmedspa.org/page/2017study for more information.

Table of Contents for the 2017 Medical Spa State of the Industry Report:

I. Introduction

II. Executive Summary

III. Medical Spa Industry Size

IV. The Laser Market

V. Treatments and Facilities

VI. Operations and Demographics

VII. Ownership, Compensation and Staffing

VIII. Financials

IX. Marketing

X. Legal and Regulatory

XI. Medical Spa Forecast 2017 – 2022

XII. Methodology

About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa): The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business and legal resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices across the country. AmSpa’s training seminars—including Medical Spa Boot Camps and The Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing business. AmSpa members receive access to legal summaries of the laws governing medical spas in their state, access to an exclusive medical spa insurance program, and many other benefits. 312-981-0993, info(at)americanmedspa(dot)org