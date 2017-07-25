Days of 47 Rodeo Venue The Days of '47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo would like to thank GT Grandstands for helping us build the arena in record time

On July 19, Salt Lake City welcomed the start of its annual Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo celebration with a new grandstand for spectators. GT Grandstands, a leading manufacturer of grandstands in the US, designed and manufactured the new structure to provide fans of the rodeo comfortable, modern seating accommodations during the annual festivities.

The Komatsu Equipment Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo is an annual tradition celebrated in Utah. The celebration honors the pioneers that entered the Great Salt Lake region in 1847 looking for freedom of religion. This festival brings an estimated 32,000 visitors to the area annually and includes activities such as parades, concerts, and the most popular event, the Rodeo. Each year, the Days of ’47 Rodeo hosts some of the most talented athletes in the US as they compete in bareback riding, bull riding, team roping, and many other events.

Due to growth in attendance and event popularity, organizers looked to GT Grandstands to increase the amount of seats available for fans. The new venue includes over 10,000 wide chair seats, partial roof covering for optional shade, powder coated risers, and vinyl coated chain link guard rails. The galvanized, i-beam structure also features an interlocking deck and a new 24’ announcer booth for improved audio projection. "The Days of '47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo would like to thank GT Grandstands for helping us build the arena in record time,” commented Dan Shaw, President and CEO of Days of '47 Rodeo, “we are thrilled to provide one of the finest rodeo venues in the nation for both our cowboys and fans, as we celebrate our pioneer heritage during the Days of '47 celebrations.”

About The Komatsu Equipment Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo

The Komatsu Equipment Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo presented by Zions Bank, July 19-22 and 24, is taking place at the all-new, $17.5 million, state-of-the-art Days of ’47 Arena at the Utah State Fairpark. The venue—an outdoor arena located in the heart of Salt Lake City—features over 10,000 stadium-style seats. The Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo is a private, non-profit, volunteer, charitable organization. Our mission is to honor Utah’s pioneer heritage and educate Utah’s kids. Please visit daysof47cowboygames.com.

About GT Grandstands:

GT Grandstands designs and manufactures premium-quality grandstands, bleachers and a range of spectator seating options. Selection includes permanent grandstands, press boxes, existing structure renovations, standard portable bleachers and team benches. GT Grandstands offers a variety of standard bleacher styles with optional ADA accessibility features as well as custom design options. For more information, visit http://www.gtgrandstands.com or call 866-550-5511 for a consultation. GT Grandstands is a PlayCore Company. More information is available at http://www.PlayCore.com.