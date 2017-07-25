Florida residents can install solar panels with no upfront costs and enjoy the other financial perks that come with going solar. It’s a win-win.

Momentum Solar, (http://momentumsolar.com), one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies and a top solar contractor in North America, recently expanded their installation services to Southern Florida. Momentum’s team is currently focused on educating homeowners on the benefits of cleaner energy adoption in the Orlando area before further serving residents throughout the rest of the state.

The Sunshine State is a relatively untapped territory for rooftop solar in comparison to other states, ranking 12th in the nation for watts installed even though it ranks third for its potential to be a leader in the industry. Averaging around 70% of sunshine throughout the year, Florida is an optimal location for solar power systems to receive the maximum possible offset of electricity generated by fossil fuels.

“We’ve been paying close attention to Florida recently and made the decision to expand our services there,” said Chief Revenue Officer, Alex Sheikh. “Momentum is always looking for opportunities to further educate homeowners on the benefits of solar energy. Electricity rates are continuing to rise, and solar offers consumers the option of cleaner, price-protected power.”

Electricity prices in Florida have increased over 25% since 2001, and will continue to rise according to historical data and multiple reports. This topic has been a cause for concern in local state news, with articles citing multi-year increases from at least three major energy providers in the state. Solar will not only help slow climate change in a high-risk area of the country, but it will alleviate some of the financial burdens that homeowners will incur with rate hikes.

“We’re offering financing options to homeowners who want to purchase a system for their home,” Sheikh said. “With this option, qualified Florida residents can install solar panels with no upfront costs and enjoy the other financial perks that come with going solar. It’s a win-win.”

By purchasing a system, homeowners can take advantage of the 30% federal tax credit available. Following installation and after their first billing cycle, Momentum customers will also be able to generate extra income with their solar power. They’re realizing savings while doing their part in helping the environment that will make a positive impact today and for future generations.

Momentum Solar also offers cleaner, affordable solar electricity to qualified homeowners and business owners in New Jersey, New York, and California, with additional states earmarked for expansion later this year and into 2018.

About Momentum Solar

Momentum Solar, founded in 2009, is a top solar contractor and Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company that employs over 600 people nationwide. The company is committed to making solar panels affordable, providing savings for their clients, and helping the environment. Their team of in-house professionals has an extensive wealth of knowledge in designing customized solar power systems for both residential and commercial properties. Momentum Solar manages the entire customer life cycle from the sale to design, engineering, permitting, installation and activation of the system to make the process simple for homeowners and business owners.