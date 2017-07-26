“Attendees can look forward to learning unique strategic skills surrounding the psychology of decumulation and how it functions in the modern low-return era,” said Sean Walters, CEO, IMCA.

After years of helping clients accumulate wealth, uncertainties and questions can arise when the building stage ends and retirees begin to draw from their savings. The Investment Management Consultants Association® (IMCA) will teach advisors how to answer client questions and maximize income streams during its Focus on Decumulation seminar, Sept. 18, at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto.

Attendees will gain the knowledge needed to transform the latest on forecasting and structuring portfolios into value for their client’s through a closer look at individual risk, income sustainability, and tax planning factors via learning sessions with these featured speakers:



Daniel Crosby, Ph.D., psychologist and behavioral finance expert, applying the principles of behavioral economics to the challenges of decumulation

Don Ezra, former global consulting co-chair of Russell Investments, on ways to generate sustainable income from a lump sum and on the shape of the equity glide path

Moshe A. Milevsky, Ph.D., professor at Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto, on the newest tools to manage personal longevity risk and how to discuss this risk with clients

Jim Otar, CFP®, founder of retirementoptimizer.com and author of Unveiling the Retirement Myth and High Expectations and False Dreams, on decumulation concerns in a low-return environment

“Part of IMCA’s value proposition for members is its commitment to cutting-edge financial and client service education for our members, and this event will offer valuable information to advisors and consultants on how to guide their clients as they approach retirement,” said Sean Walters, chief executive officer, IMCA. “Attendees can look forward to learning unique strategic skills surrounding the psychology of decumulation and how it functions in the modern low-return era.”

Based on the association’s Investment and Wealth Competency Matrix, a framework designed to ensure that IMCA’s advanced education remains on the forefront of an evolving profession, Focus events are structured to help investment and wealth professionals examine significant issues facing the industry in an in-depth exploration of a single topic. These opportunities will give attendees the tools they need today to exceed client expectations.

For detailed information or to register, visit the Focus on Decumulation event page. Journalists interested in receiving conference credentials should contact Greta Gloven, ggloven@imca.org or (303) 850-3079.

About IMCA

Established in 1985, IMCA is a nonprofit professional association and credentialing organization serving individual members and certificants in 37 countries around the world. IMCA members collectively manage more than $3 trillion, providing investment consulting and wealth management services to individual and institutional clients. Since 1988, IMCA has offered the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), which meets international accreditation standards (ANSI/ISO 17024) for personnel certification. The CIMA certification consistently distinguishes those who meet a global standard of competency and skills in investment management from those who do not. IMCA’s Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) certification is suited for wealth management professionals working with high-net-worth clients. In 2016, IMCA’s educational programs hosted more than 6,000 professionals.

IMCA® and Investment Management Consultants Association® are registered trademarks of Investment Management Consultants Association Inc. CIMA®, Certified Investment Management Analyst®, CIMC®, CPWA®, and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® are registered certification marks of Investment Management Consultants Association Inc. Investment Management Consultants Association Inc. does not discriminate in educational opportunities or any other characteristic protected by law.