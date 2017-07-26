TMC Names Mavenir’s RCS Cloud Platform a Winner

With Mavenir’s RCS Cloud Platform, CSPs have a time- and cost-efficient alternative for deploying secure, advanced RCS communications.

Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), is proud to be recognized by TMC as a 2017 Communications Solutions Products of the Year award winner. The innovative Mavenir RCS Cloud Platform lowers the barrier of entry into the RCS world for CSPs, and enables them to access other monetizable services.

Traditionally, CSPs seeking to deploy advanced RCS services need to either build their own ecosystem, which can be time-consuming and costly, or off-load to a third-party provider, relinquishing control of customer data. With Mavenir’s RCS Cloud Platform, CSPs have a time- and cost-efficient alternative for deploying secure, advanced RCS communications such as RCS interconnectivity and capitalizing on monetization opportunities available such as Multi-ID, chatbots, enterprise services, content delivery, all enabled by a Messaging as a Platform (MaaP) solution.

“Mavenir is leading the innovation and disruption in communications with this recently announced solution, and we are honored that this innovation has been recognized by TMC,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. “We look forward to Mavenir’s RCS Cloud Platform promoting unrestricted development of RCS for CSPs and enabling service innovation and service differentiation.”

“Congratulations to Mavenir for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “The Mavenir RCS Cloud Platform is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions brought to market in the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming voice, data and video communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Mavenir in 2018 and beyond.”