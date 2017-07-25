Chamberlain Hrdlicka’s Olesh Named in Billy Penn’s ‘Who’s Next: Law’

Chamberlain Hrdlicka is pleased to announce that senior counsel Matthew S. Olesh has been honored in Billy Penn’s Who’s Next: Law series, a recognition of his legal prowess and civic engagement as a young attorney that has already laid the foundation for what will continue to be a successful legal career. He is joined by 15 other young leaders in the Philadelphia legal market. The publication started the award program to honor dynamic young professionals in Philadelphia that are working to make change, leading communities, and bringing the City to a better future.

Olesh was honored for his outstanding legal work, as well as for his dedication to the legal profession and his civic engagement in the city of Philadelphia. His legal practice focuses on complex commercial litigation, as well as matters involving professional liability and legal ethics. He is adept at handling a wide array of litigation, including matters involving antitrust, bankruptcy, class actions, corporate governance, employment, environmental compliance and litigation, insurance, international law and business disputes, real estate and white-collar compliance and defense. He also is committed to volunteering his time by taking on pro bono representations through, among others, Philadelphia VIP and the Prisoner Civil Rights Panel of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

As the current chair of the Young Lawyers Division of the Philadelphia Bar Association, Olesh leads and sets the agenda for the largest group within the 10,000+ member association. In that capacity, Olesh is a member of the Association’s Board of Governors, and sits on the Philadelphia Bar Foundation Board of Trustees and the Board of Directors of the Public Interest Law Center. Olesh is also a member of the Philadelphia Bar Association’s Commission of Judicial Selection and Retention, for which he spearheaded an Election Day effort to disseminate its judicial ratings, managing a ground team of 80 volunteers at polling places across Philadelphia. In addition, he helps administer the Bar Foundation’s Board Observer Program, which places young attorneys as observers on local non-profit boards, and is the co-chair of the Philadelphia VIP Recruitment and Retention Committee.

Olesh was also recognized for his civic engagement in the city. He is an elected Committeeperson for the 30th Ward Democratic Executive Committee, a director and co-founder of the Friends of Chester A. Arthur School Education Foundation, and the Chair of the South Street West Civic Association. Olesh has consistently demonstrated that he is dedicated not just to the betterment of the legal profession, but to the city as a whole.

Prior to joining Chamberlain Hrdlicka, Olesh was an associate at Fox Rothschild LLP as a complex commercial litigation lawyer. He also previously worked as an associate at Dechert LLP. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Emory University and earned his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

