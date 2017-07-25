Department of the Treasury Seal

The United States Mint (Mint) and the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) will share booth #478 at the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money, August 1 – 5, 2017, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

As the Nation’s producers of currency and coins, BEP and the Mint have made history by connecting Americans through coins and currency. The bureaus are highlighting their distinguished histories, product excellence, and dedicated employees.

BEP and the Mint are pleased to announce that BEP Director Len Olijar and Mint Acting Deputy Director David Motl will participate in the official ribbon cutting ceremony on August 1 at 12:45 p.m.

BEP is showcasing its Billion Dollar Exhibit featuring more than $1 billion worth of rare antique currency, including sheets of $100,000 currency notes, Treasury Bonds, and Gold and Silver Certificates. A technical expert will demonstrate currency production on a 19th century Spider Press.

As a special treat for collectors, the Mint will display two of the ten “1933 Gold Double Eagles” that were the subject of 11 years of litigation, which was recently resolved in favor of the Government, and the “1974-D Aluminum Cent” recovered in 2016. The coins are a part of the rich history of the Mint as it celebrates its 225th Anniversary. This rare experimental test piece as well as the last gold coins intended for circulation will be on display during show hours each day.

BEP is excited to offer the following new products for sale:



2017 $2 Single Note Collection – This collection features four $2 notes with serial numbers beginning with 2017.

“Constitution Series – Judicial” – This card is the third and final print in the 2017 Intaglio Print Subscription Program which features three cards: Legislative, Executive, and Judicial (branches of the Federal government). This series is dedicated to the United States Constitution and features an exquisite compilation of unique, engraved vignettes focusing on the age-old art of intaglio printing.

In addition to its display, the Mint will also:



Unveil the designs for the 2018 America the Beautiful Quarters® Program;

Display the 2017 225th Anniversary Silver Four-Medal Set ™;

Provide children the opportunity to gather information on the Mint’s H.I.P. Pocket Change website to engage in educational activities, learn about Mint programs and operations, and gain an understanding of the link between coins and American history and culture;

Provide attendees access to opt-in as a Mint customer to receive product updates and alerts;

Conduct a “Treasure Trivia” game in which children visit specific locations on the bourse floor to answer trivia questions designed to instill an appreciation for numismatics;

Participate in the World Mints Passport Program, an exciting program in which visitors collect coins from participating mints;

Provide the most recently released America the Beautiful Quarters coin for even exchange;

Conduct live tweets on the daily activities;

Assist visitors in downloading its mobile application, MyUSMint;

BEP is also offering other unique currency-related products, including uncut currency sheets ranging in subject size and denomination. For additional information about BEP or to purchase products, please visit http://www.bep.gov/ and follow us on Twitter and Facebook. You may also order BEP products by telephone (1-800-456-3408), fax (1-888-891-7585), or mail (Bureau of Engraving & Printing, Mail Order Sales, Room 515M, 14th and C Streets SW, Washington, DC, 20228).

The United States Mint will be releasing the 225th Anniversary Enhanced Uncirculated Coin Set on the first day of the event. An assortment of other collectible products from the Mint will be available for purchase, including coins in the 2017 Lions Club Commemorative Program, the 2017 Boys Town Commemorative Program, and other popular annual offerings. These products are also available for purchase via the Mint’s online catalog at catalog.usmint.gov/ or by calling 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Additional information is available at catalog.usmint.gov.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing and the United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins and Currency