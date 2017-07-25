Cyrcadia, Inc. Wins Prestigious Cannes Lions Awards

No healthcare company has ever won either of the awards for these specific categories, making Cyrcadia’s breakthrough dual awards another first for Cannes

Cyrcadia, Inc. (CI) announced it has won two prestigious awards at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, a global event for the creative communications, marketing and advertising world. Held in Cannes, France and attended by over 10,000 delegates, Lion awards are considered the most coveted in the industry.

The first award was a Bronze Lion in the category of Innovation, which honors ground-breaking technology and problem-solving. It specifically looks at how technology, data and ideas, when working in unison, can revolutionize lives. Cyrcadia shared the Bronze award with industry giants such as Google, Shell and Apple.

The second award was a Silver Glass Lion award, recognizing ideas that could change the world and positively impact gender inequality or injustice. Cyrcadia’s ability to deliver early breast cancer health monitoring to the mass populations of women who have little or no access to quality health care was key to Cyrcadia’s award achievement.

Cyrcadia is developing and marketing a device and software that monitors for biometric changes that correlate to breast cancer . Known as the iTBra, the device is based on wearable sensor patches that are placed under a woman’s own garments and worn for two hours. The sensor data results processed through Cyrcadia’s artificial intelligence (AI) lab can be automatically communicated to the patient, her physician and insurance company. Based on Cyrcadia’s monitoring device, a patient will be recommended for further investigation by a physician.

The company’s technology has obtained U.S. FDA 510(k) Class II clearance. While the technology is based on historic data from a trial of 200 patients, recent validation trials on 46 patients have confirmed prior trial results and achieved greatly improved accuracy, now demonstrating more than 80 percent with a two-hour wear. The product is expected to launch in various markets by the early 2018, including in Asia through Cyrcadia’s affiliate Cyrcadia Asia.

Cyrcadia’s live presentations were seen by audiences of thousands at the event, and resulted in judges giving Cyrcadia the two different awards. No healthcare company has ever won either of the awards for these specific categories, making Cyrcadia’s breakthrough dual awards another first for Cannes. Cyrcadia’s entries at the Cannes Lions Festival were created by Area 23, a leading healthcare specialty communications agency within the Interpublic Group. The Lions awards are given jointly to the agency and their client.

About Cyrcadia, Inc.

Cyrcadia, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, which uses the brand Cyrcadia Health with respect to its technology and products. The company was founded as First Warning Systems, Inc. in 2008, and is based in Reno, NV. The company's product line was originally licensed from Lifeline Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: LLBO), has now been fully assigned to Cyrcadia Inc. Based on a wearable sensor device and proprietary software, the company is developing future versions of its product that will potentially have the capability to locate breast tissue abnormality. For further information, visit http://www.cyrcadiahealth.com.

Source: Cyrcadia, Inc.