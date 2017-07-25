Genetec Appoints New Executives at its Canadian Headquarters

Yves Bilodeau Vice President of Information Systems at Genetec Inc. "As Genetec continues to grow in its 20th year of innovation, we welcome these two highly-experienced executives to the senior management team."- Georges Karam, Chief Commercial Officer, Genetec Inc.

Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading provider of open architecture security and public safety solutions today announced two new senior executive appointments. With a mandate to ensure secure internal and external IT operations, Mr. Yves Bilodeau joins Genetec as Vice-President of Information Systems. He will manage cybersecurity, information technologies and systems. Ms. Nadia Boujenoui joins as Vice-President of Customer Experience, where she will be responsible for implementing operations, services and support strategies, along with policies and programs focused on customer success throughout the client lifecycle.

Mr. Yves Bilodeau is a seasoned industry veteran with over fifteen years of experience in the technology and information systems industries. He most recently served as a General Manager at Metalogique, an information technology and service enterprise. His key competencies include leading large and diverse IT groups in Canada, Europe and the US, and developing technological processes to drive business growth.

Ms. Nadia Boujenoui brings close to fifteen years of experience in customer service and support in the aviation industry, including over 10 years of management experience from Pratt & Whitney Canada where she most recently served as Senior Manager in their Customer Programs organization. Her core competencies include leading global and multi-disciplinary teams, driving large-scale business transformations, and implementing Voice of Customer programs to increase customer satisfaction and foster greater loyalty.

“As Genetec continues to grow in its 20th year of innovation, we welcome these two highly-experienced executives to the senior management team,” said Georges Karam, Chief Commercial Officer at Genetec. “Both Nadia and Yves will assure that the customer experience and IT systems and infrastructure will support all the growing markets we serve worldwide,” added Karam.

