Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin and Amazon, speaks at SATELLITE 2017.

WHO: SATELLITE 2018 Conference and Exhibition, March 12 – 15, 2018

WHAT: Call for Presentations and Speakers for the Conference Program

WHERE: The SATELLITE 2018 event will take place in Washington, D.C. Nominations to speak at the event can be submitted online at http://www.satshow.com or http://2018.satshow.com/call-for-presentations/.

WHEN: Nominations will be accepted through August 14, 2017.

WHY: SATELLITE is the largest and most important global satellite and space technology event of the year. It covers cutting-edge technology driving the future of our world, and brings together the diverse markets using this technology. Last year Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin, and the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Amazon, was among the 300 speakers that presented at SATELLITE. This year, SATELLITE is seeking executive-level speakers from global companies that purchase and/or regularly use satellite technologies in the following markets:



Maritime transportation, shipping or cruise lines

Commercial airlines / shipping airlines

Automotive Industry

Mass transit (road and rail)

Retail

Healthcare

Government / military agencies

CONTACT: Jeff Hill, Chairman, SATELLITE 2018 | +1-856-547-0967 | jhill(at)accessintel.com

URL: http://www.SATShow.com