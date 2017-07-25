The VersionOne Release includes new capabilities and user experience enhancements that truly enables teams, for the very first time, to optimize their entire software delivery value stream.

VersionOne, the leader in unified Agile and DevOps software solutions today announced the VersionOne Summer 2017 Release. With this release, VersionOne launches a new, tightly integrated VS Edition for planning and managing the entire software delivery value stream. Additional improvements in VersionOne’s enterprise platform include the following:

VersionOne Lifecycle for Agile ALM

VersionOne Lifecycle for Agile ALM provides end-to-end enterprise agile lifecycle management that enables teams at all levels – enterprise, portfolio, program, and team — to collaborate and deliver software faster. The Summer 2017 Release includes the following new features and enhancements:



Updated user interface and navigation menu for a more modern, streamlined user experience

Real-time visibility into the continuous delivery status of stories and features for improved decision-making

Complexity ranking for workitems providing visibility into the code-level risk of stories and features to allow teams to assess confidence in their feature code before deployment

New team process options allowing greater team autonomy, flexibility, and self-organization

Enhanced inline asset editing to provide quicker, more intuitive user-editing capabilities

VersionOne Continuum for DevOps

VersionOne Continuum™ is an enterprise-scale continuous delivery solution for accelerating the speed, reducing the risk, and ensuring the quality of complex software deployments. The 2017 Summer Release includes the following new features and enhancements:

Environment relationships for package revisions provide real-time insight into package revision locations as they move through the value stream

VersionOne VS Edition

VersionOne VS is a new offering that uniquely integrates the entire software delivery value stream from Strategic Planning, Budgeting, Roadmapping, Release and Iteration Planning all the way to Release Automation and Orchestration. By connecting historically fragmented tooling and processes into an integrated solution, organizations are empowered with real-time, data-driven insight to track and improve the speed and quality of their entire software delivery cycle.

“VersionOne continues to lead the market with our enterprise-class software planning and delivery platform that unifies Agile and DevOps lifecycle management,” said VersionOne CEO and Co-founder Robert Holler. “Our Summer Release includes new capabilities and user experience enhancements that truly enables teams, for the very first time, to optimize their entire software delivery value stream.”

