Laurel McDowall Joins Leapfrog as New Marketing Insights Vice President

Leapfrog, an iProspect company, has hired Laurel McDowall as the company’s Vice President of Marketing Insights. With more than fifteen years of progressive analytics and digital experience, McDowall takes a leadership role in the company’s Consumer Journey practice, further advancing Leapfrog’s marketing insights and analytics capabilities.

In her new role, McDowall manages Leapfrog’s Strategy and Insights, Performance Analytics, and Decision Science teams. Primary responsibilities focus on understanding and predicting consumer behaviors, maximizing online conversions and driving media mix optimization, as well as forecasting critical business outcomes for Leapfrog clients.

“Leapfrog is committed to analytics as the activator of marketing insights and predictive intelligence,” says Dave Husain, Leapfrog’s CEO and co-founder. “Laurel’s leadership will expand our strategic consumer journey and conversion optimization solutions.”

In addition to analytics, McDowall is charged with building Leapfrog’s qualitative and research capabilities. Combined with qualitative performance data, Leapfrog can now provide clients with even greater holistic consumer understanding.

McDowall most recently was Sr. Director of Insights and Innovation at Cars.com in Chicago, managing a diverse team in mapping cross-channel consumer behavior, identifying attribution opportunities, and deploying consumer personas to inform marketing, product, customer experience and business initiatives. She also held leadership positions in digital strategy, user experience, analytics and research at Epsilon, OgilvyOne and Capgemini.

“Leapfrog is constantly driving innovations through journey analytics,” continues Husain. “Laurel’s expertise allows our clients to advance their digital and optimization strategies faster, further and more efficiently.”

McDowall holds a Masters of Science in Human-Computer Interaction from DePaul University in Chicago. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Loyola University in Chicago in psychology.

