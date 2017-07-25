SIG University Fall Semester Begins September 18th

It is tremendous to be concluding SIG U’s academic year with our sourcing and supplier management courses running simultaneously.

SIG University, a comprehensive, online certification curriculum focused on strategic sourcing and governance practices and methodologies today announces the next start date for its Certified Sourcing Professional and Certified Supplier Management Professional curriculum.

The twelve-week Certified Sourcing Professional (CSP) and five-week Certified Supplier Management Professional (CSMP) courses will be begin September 18, 2017. Closed cohorts are available for companies enrolling 25 or more students simultaneously. Discounts are also available for students and/or companies who enroll before August 21, 2017.

SIG University was created at the request of SIG members, who saw an educational training gap in today's workforce. The SIG U learning model enhances experiential learning with best-practice training. It is delivered in a virtual classroom and is facilitated by experienced practitioner faculty who currently hold executive leadership positions in the sourcing space. These certifications, which are valid for five years, are provided in a modular format with lessons, assessments and quizzes to test mastery of subject matter. In addition, SIG U students have access to one of the largest banks of available sourcing data in the U.S. through the SIG Resource Center, which houses over 5,000 tools, templates, methodologies, processes, whitepapers and archived presentations.

“It is tremendous to be concluding SIG U’s academic year with our CSP and CSMP courses running simultaneously,” says Mark Pollack, SIG University Vice President. “The newly launched CSMP course will be enrolling for its second semester and the cornerstone CSP course will be our largest class ever.”

About SIG University

SIG University, is the premier training and certification program for sourcing and outsourcing professionals looking to enhance their practical experience with the latest sourcing thought leadership. SIG University was founded on the ideals of elevating the sourcing profession to deliver strategic value to the corporation, and is the only sourcing and governance certification designed and delivered by seasoned sourcing practitioners.

About SIG

SIG, is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing “next” practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG resource center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is also the parent organization for SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams, as well as Outsource, which provides unrivaled digital content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space.