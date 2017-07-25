Civicom Marketing Research Launches ThoughtLight™ Mobile App Website

The new dedicated website for ThoughtLight™ highlights the mobile ethnography app’s user-friendly and optimal insight generation capabilities.

ThoughtLightApp.com is a centralized portal of information where visitors can learn more about how this mobile qualitative research solution bridges the gap between researcher and participant - with the use of a smartphone, there is less need for expensive and time-consuming travel just for data collection. The app has offline accessibility which allows the user to provide feedback even in places where there is limited or no data connection. Visitors to the ThoughtLight website will also find a video highlighting various uses of ThoughtLight for insight gathering.

Launched in late 2016, Civicom’s mobile ethnography solution is a user-friendly app compatible to both Android and iOS. The internally developed app is a useful tool for obtaining real-time feedback of all kinds - shopper insights, patient journeys, audio diaries, academic goals, work project feedbacks, as well as customer experience for retail and restaurants - allowing researchers or users to gain in-the-moment insights by leveraging a flexible engagement through the participants’ smartphones.

With ThoughtLight, researchers can easily design activities for participants that can include responses with text, photos, audio and video. ThoughtLight also enables researchers to capture participant geolocation for every individual entry, and then to see and verify where the respondent was located at the time of the entry, by logging in to the ThoughtLight online administrator view and observing the geolocation data along with the captured moments. The ThoughtLight app also promotes maximum respondent engagement through push notifications which serve as participant reminders to engage in activity.

Researchers can also combine use of ThoughtLight with Civicom’s other marketing reach platform capabilities, such as The Civicom CyberFacility® IDI and Focus Group tools, or the Civicom Chatterbox® online community research platform.

For more information on ThoughtLight from Civicom Marketing Research Services, please visit https://www.thoughtlightapp.com/.

About Civicom Marketing Research

Civicom Marketing Research Services is a global innovator in qualitative research tools using the latest technology solutions for marketing research. The company works hand in hand with market research firms, facilitating telephone and web-based IDIs and focus groups that enable projects to have extensive global reach.

Civicom Marketing Research Services offers many options to enhance the research process for marketing research professionals. Civicom is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled IDIs and Focus Groups using Civicom CyberFacility®. Civicom also offers Civicom Chatterbox®, an asynchronous research platform for online communities and bulletin boards, plus Civicom InSitu® Mobile Research, a qualitative tool for shopper insights, audio diaries and patient journeys. Civicom operates in over 96 countries and offers extensive translation services for marketing researchers, as well as transcription services through TranscriptionWing™, and respondent recruiting through CiviSelect™. All of these services are available in Spanish, as well as English, and multiple other languages.

Civicom Marketing Research chooses to be as dynamic as it is innovative; always listening to and acting on clients’ ideas and requests as they see fit. This kind of relationship has paved the way for the development and rollout of new services.

