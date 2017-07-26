Reach out to us today

Management Partner Brad Parker helped to create the program to meet the needs of Small Retail Pet Businesses. His company is pioneering the transition to flexible capital options by providing lower interest rates and longer pay back periods compared to the alternative of traditional inventory loans, which charge over 30% interest and require the balance be paid within 45 days.

Financing your Way's new inventory finance program is the first of its kind in the Retail Pet Industry. The funds can be used to finance live and dry inventory. Loan amounts range from $5,000-$1,000,000, with flexible interest rates and payback periods that range from 4 to 18 months. Borrowers even have the option to renew the loan upon paying 40% of the loan.

There are two simple qualification criteria for the Inventory Loans



Minimum 500 FICO score

In business for at least one year

"We understand the Retail Pet industry, and know that maintaining adequate inventory levels is a critical part of gaining repeat customers and competing with major corporations. Clients are spending more money than ever on their pets and traditional lenders are over-looking the capital needs of pet shop owners. 15 years ago, when I started my first retail pet store there were no options for financing inventory and the traditional options that are now available don't consider small or new businesses. We created this program to advance the industry and give small businesses the opportunity to compete and gain access to the fair and inexpensive inventory finance options." Brad Parker

