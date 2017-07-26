It was time to roll out this great feature on a global scale and connect even more patients and sites around the world.

StudyKIK, a patient recruitment company that specializes in connecting patients through social media communities, released a new global feature for sites through the MyStudyKIK portal. The Global Patient Messaging Suite will allow sites in most of Europe and Asia Pacific to communicate with patients via text messages, all within the MyStudyKIK portal.

In the past, the Patient Messaging Suite was only available to sites within the United States. Now, this unique feature is available globally to sites within most of Europe and Asia Pacific. Sites can instantly conversate with multiple patients at once to follow up, confirm appointments and send reminders. Appointment confirmation and reminder texts can even be automated and sent once a patient is scheduled. Calls are also automatically connected and tracked through the Global Patient Messaging Suite, allowing for effortless patient retention.

“We are thrilled to add the Global Patient Messaging Suite to our list of unique service offerings that allow for efficient communication and patient recruitment solutions. Now that we’ve perfected the Patient Messaging Suite here in the United States, it was time to roll out this great feature on a global scale and connect even more patients and sites around the world,” stated Matt Miller, Vice President of Global Patient Recruitment & Feasibility at StudyKIK.

StudyKIK currently connects thousands of patients to research sites around the world, while expanding the awareness of clinical trials and providing research sites with as many tools as possible to enroll clinical trial volunteers. To learn more about StudyKIK, visit StudyKIK.com.