MediaLogiq Systems Appoints Alexandre Callay as Vice President, Media

MediaLogiq Systems has appointed Alexandre Callay as its Vice President, Media.

In this newly-launched position, Mr. Callay will oversee the company’s business development efforts internationally and develop new services built on MediaLogiq’s flagship research and rights management solutions. He will also be responsible for directing the company’s worldwide information sourcing initiatives.

Mr. Callay is a veteran global media expert with extensive experience in media research, audience analytics, sponsorship and branded content valuations.

Prior to joining MediaLogiq Systems, Mr. Callay had served as Global Head of Media for Nielsen Sports and previously as Eurodata TV’s Worldwide Director and Mediametrie’s Key Accounts Director.

About MediaLogiq Systems

The preferred choice among entertainment industry elite, MediaLogiq Systems is a world-class, innovative software company with agile applications for rights management and audience analytics which maximize Clients’ return on investment. Powered by cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence, the company specializes in providing cloud-based, scalable services for acquisitions, distribution, licensing, program tracking, marketing and contract administration.

Founded in 1989, MediaLogiq’s portfolio of SaaS solutions includes two streams of key services used by leading media industry organizations:

ITVR, a multi-country, research platform combining audience measurement data with cross-market program identification.

MediaRights, an enterprise rights management software handling program catalogs, rights-in, availabilities, licensing, conflict-checking, payment terms, financial reporting, invoicing and materials servicing.